Thursday's prep football: Solon at Assumption

Solon (3-0) at Assumption (2-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Jack and Pat Bush Stadium
Last week: Sean Stahle rushed for 202 yards and two scores as Solon beat Williamsburg 28-14. Assumption dropped a 38-14 contest to Class 4A state-ranked North Scott.
Last meeting: Solon 17, Assumption 13 (2019)
Overview: This is the final non-district game for both teams and second contest played at the new Bush Stadium. Solon is ranked third and Assumption ninth in 3A. The Knights have not beaten the Spartans in their three recent meetings, losing a playoff contest in 2014 and then regular-season games in '18 and '19. Stahle, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound back, has rushed for 397 yards and five touchdowns in the past two games. Seven players have recorded an interception for Solon, which is outscoring opponents by nearly 30 points a game. John Argo leads the Knights in rushing yards (333), receiving yards (142) and tackles (21.5). The next four opponents on Assumption's schedule have winning records — Solon (3-0), Central DeWitt (3-0), Mount Vernon (2-1) and Benton Community (2-1).
