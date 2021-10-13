Thursday's prep football: Vinton-Shellsburg at Assumption

Vinton-Shellsburg (2-5) at Assumption (4-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Jack and Pat Bush Stadium
Last week: Vinton-Shellsburg dropped a 14-7 decision at home to Central DeWitt. Assumption suffered a 23-3 loss to Benton Community.
Last meeting: None
Overview: Assumption is 2-1 in district play and can guarantee itself a playoff berth with victories in the last two games against Vinton-Shellsburg and winless Maquoketa. This is the Knights' final home game of the regular season and they'll recognize their seniors before the contest. Vinton-Shellsburg's two wins are against 1-6 Oelwein, by a 7-0 margin, and Maquoketa 24-21. The Vikings are averaging 8.3 points and just under 200 total yards per game. Senior Kaden Kingsburgy has thrown for 409 yards and completed nearly 67% of his throws. Assumption was held without a touchdown in a game for the first time since the 2019 finale last week. John Argo leads the Knights in rushing yards (834), receiving yards (239) and tackles (62).
-- Compiled by Matt Coss
