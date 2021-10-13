 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's prep football: Vinton-Shellsburg at Assumption
0 Comments
topical alert
TONIGHT’S PREP FOOTBALL

Thursday's prep football: Vinton-Shellsburg at Assumption

  • 0
092321-qc-spt-dewitt-assum-fball-001

Assumption's Joe Turner (73) leads the Knights out on to the field before their game against Central DeWitt last month. The Knights play Vinton-Shellsburg in their home finale Thursday night.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Vinton-Shellsburg (2-5) at Assumption (4-3)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Jack and Pat Bush Stadium

Last week: Vinton-Shellsburg dropped a 14-7 decision at home to Central DeWitt. Assumption suffered a 23-3 loss to Benton Community.

Last meeting: None

Twitter: @TBrownsports

Overview: Assumption is 2-1 in district play and can guarantee itself a playoff berth with victories in the last two games against Vinton-Shellsburg and winless Maquoketa. This is the Knights' final home game of the regular season and they'll recognize their seniors before the contest. Vinton-Shellsburg's two wins are against 1-6 Oelwein, by a 7-0 margin, and Maquoketa 24-21. The Vikings are averaging 8.3 points and just under 200 total yards per game. Senior Kaden Kingsburgy has thrown for 409 yards and completed nearly 67% of his throws. Assumption was held without a touchdown in a game for the first time since the 2019 finale last week. John Argo leads the Knights in rushing yards (834), receiving yards (239) and tackles (62).

-- Compiled by Matt Coss

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 21 years, the last nine at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News