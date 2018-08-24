GENESEO — Much was talked about during the preseason about Moline's speed and athleticism on offense. And while that showed up in some cases for the Maroons on Friday, it was junior tight end Jacob Pauwels who was the star of the show.
Pauwels had four of Moline's five pass receptions and helped the Maroons to their first three touchdowns in a 36-3 win over Geneseo at Bob Reade Field.
"I don't know if I have ever had a game where I stood out," Pauwels said. "It just worked out that I got open and made some plays."
Moline coach Mike Morrissey said it would be hard to say Pauwels isn't a great athlete, but he didn't expect him to be such a huge part of this win.
"In our offense, the tight end really isn't a glory position. But Jacob made the most of his chances," Morrissey said.
Geneseo did what it needed to early, keeping the Moline offense off the field and getting an early lead.
Zac Olson broke free down the far sideline and raced 58 yards deep into Moline territory in the late stages of the first quarter. The drive stalled, but Kyle Hofer drilled a 30-yard field goal to make it 3-0.
Moline quarterback Zidain Sterling showed some early signs of nerves and was picked off by Olson on the next series, but the Leafs could not take advantage.
"I think we had several times where we had 10 juniors out there on offense and we saw a lot of junior mistakes," Morrissey said.
A key pass interference penalty on the Leafs kept the next Moline series alive and Sterling found his groove with a pretty pass to Pauwels for 42 yards. Harrison Bey-Buie broke free for 20 yards to the Geneseo 6 and Aboubacar Barry blew through the middle for a 6-yard TD run.
"Their linebacker threw Zidain down pretty hard on a sack and we took that as a challenge," Pauwels said. "We decided then there was no more messing around."
The next Moline series was more of the same. Pauwels made a big 20-yard reception and a pass interference call on a fourth-down play kept alive the drive before Sterling hit a wide-open Pauwels for a 7-yard score to make it 14-3 at halftime.
Geneseo got a stop early in the third quarter and then put together a 13-play drive that moved inside the Moline 19, but that stalled and the Leafs missed a field goal.
Moline took over after that, wearing down the Maple Leafs defense and getting a 15-yard TD run from Bey-Buie and a scoring run from 24 yards out by Kaiden Dreifurst to blow open the game.
"I think our depth showed up late in the game," Morrissey said. "We wore them down and they had some cramps that took a few guys out of the game."
Jaheim Mitchell finished off the scoring with a 3-yard run.
Moline linebacker Chandler Dillworth, whose father died earlier in the week, had a pair of sacks for the Maroons.
"The adversity Chandler faced this week is unbelievable," Morrissey said. "He is a 17-year-old kid having to go through this and he comes out tonight and plays that way. It is amazing."