TIPTON, Iowa — The tears running down Connor Hermiston's face said it all.
"It's just a huge win for our program," the Tipton senior said after a 14-7 overtime win over Mount Vernon. "This year we preached, 'Turn the program around, turn the program around.'
"I think this was it right here. I think this was the moment that we needed and we got it."
Hermiston had a big night on both sides of the ball, rushing for 151 yards on 10 carries but also had the biggest play of the night on defense, breaking up a pass in the end zone on Mount Vernon's final play, leading to a raucous celebration on Tipton's homecoming at Diedrichsen Field.
"I thought (the receiver) got a step on me ... so I just, full extension, and I knew I tapped the ball," Hermiston said. "We just let loose and that was that."
Quarterback Blake Wilkins scored both touchdowns for the Tigers, scoring a 2-yard run in the second quarter and then repeating that play on Tipton's overtime possession.
The overtime came after Mount Vernon tied the game with a 4-yard run from Trenton Pitlick with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game.
The Tigers' ability to adapt was clear in that overtime. Mount Vernon had gashed Tipton's defense in the second half with quick screen passes from Brady Ketchum to Zach Baker.
Baker finished with 15 catches for 74 yards, but his last grab of the night was sniffed out by Andrew Comstock, who forced Baker right into the arms of lineman Nile Schuett, setting up a fourth down and the final play of the game.
"It was all about us rallying together," Schuett said. "There's 11 of us out there, it was definitely not just me. There were guys out there covering the passer, running it back and just trying to help the team do what's best."
It's a big turnaround for Tipton after losing last year to Mount Vernon 68-8.
"That stung probably more than anything," Schuett said. "It was about preparing hard and knowing what it felt like to be on the losing end of that and that really motivated us through this week of practice."
Resiliency is perhaps the biggest change from years past for the Tigers (4-2, 2-0), who outgained the Mustangs (2-4, 1-1) 366-206 but saw some promising drives end in mistakes.
A holding penalty negated a long touchdown run in the third quarter and a 44-yard field goal attempt fell short. Then, after the Mustangs tied the game up, Tipton drove quickly down to the Mount Vernon 19 before a personal foul penalty led to a 45-yard field goal attempt in the final minute that also fell short.
But, the Tigers didn't let those mistakes cost them the game.
"We will visit what teams have been like in the past. We stalled and had penalties and we got close and could have, should have put it away," Tipton head coach Mark Langenfeld said. "But we didn't crumble and in years past, we'd crumble and freak out and yell at each other. The people who got the penalties freaked out on themselves but their teammates were there to pick them up.
"When you believe in your teammates, no matter what, that's something special. That's a true team."