Tipton opens playoffs with big win

Chunk plays of 36 and 51 yards on the next two possessions set up goal-to-go touchdowns from Elijah and Daniel to up the advantage to 20-0.

The Tigers didn’t have any of their drives go longer than eight plays. They outgained the Rockets 248-14 through the first two quarters.

“They weren’t expecting us to come out and run as much as we were with other guys,” said Daniel, who also busted out a 23-yard TD. “We ran weak side and strong side, just kept switching it, I think it really confused them.”

Daniel, a sophomore, finished with 129 yards on nine carries. Elijah, held to 31 yards in the first half, used a spin move to dash 43 yards and score for the second time. The senior also had a passing touchdown, just his second of the season.

Hill chipped in 60 yards on the ground and backup Brandon Hines contributed all 44 of his yards in the fourth quarter.

Langenfeld wants his team to stay laser focused as their season presses on for at least one more week. With the next game on the road, Tipton will have to generate offense, something it hasn’t done yet in three away games.

“It’s playoff time, you gotta put four quarters together,” Langenfeld said. “Need to be more disciplined.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.