Tipton opens playoffs with big win

TIPTON, Iowa — On paper, Friday’s contest between Tipton and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont seemed like a toss up.
Both sides came in with a 3-3 record, both run a single-wing offense and both have a multitude of rushers at their disposal.
Once the game kicked off, it was a total mismatch.
The Tigers reached the end zone in seven of their 10 drives, piled up 313 rushing yards and allowed just 83 total yards as they pummeled the Rockets 49-14 in a Class 2A playoff opener at Diedrichsen Field.
Tipton (4-3) will carry a three-game winning streak into its second-round game next week at Mid-Prairie, a 49-7 winner over Central Lee.
“We were just trying to key on what they were going to do, they’ve run a lot of formations,” tailback Levi Daniel said. “Once we keyed up on that, we ran along with it.”
In four home games, the Tigers have averaged 44.7 points per game to pair that with 378.5 rushing yards. This was the second time they held their opponent to under 20 points.
“Teams come out in weird, random things we’re not quite ready for because they know we’re very run-heavy,” head coach Mark Langenfeld said. “Picked out a couple plays, never looked back.”
From EBF’s opening drive, Tipton was going to not allow much room.
It held the Rockets (3-4) top three rushers, who each had over 220 yards on the year, to a combined 65 yards. The longest play it allowed was the final touchdown from 23 yards out in the final few minutes of regulation.
Whichever direction Thane Alexander, Ethan Olivas and Blake Jager went, the Tigers defense wasn’t far away.
They forced three straight punts and a turnover on downs during the first half and didn’t allow a first down until the halfway point of the third quarter.
“We had our linebackers following guards and knew the corners would have to come up and make plays,” Carter Hill said. “We played really well, they didn’t get much at all.”
Langenfeld called this week of practice the most fun of the year.
“Our JV team, or anybody we wanted to, could piece into a position and knew what they were doing,” he added. “It made (for) one of our cleanest practices this week.”
While the defense handled the job of stopping the EBF attack, the offense used quick possessions to lead wire-to-wire.
After Tipton went three-and-out on its opening drive, a special teams breakthrough gave it every drop of momentum.
A blocked punt set up the second drive just outside EBF’s red zone and after a 19-yard scamper from Payten Elijah, Lake Anderson punched it in for a 2-yard score.
Chunk plays of 36 and 51 yards on the next two possessions set up goal-to-go touchdowns from Elijah and Daniel to up the advantage to 20-0.
The Tigers didn’t have any of their drives go longer than eight plays. They outgained the Rockets 248-14 through the first two quarters.
“They weren’t expecting us to come out and run as much as we were with other guys,” said Daniel, who also busted out a 23-yard TD. “We ran weak side and strong side, just kept switching it, I think it really confused them.”
Daniel, a sophomore, finished with 129 yards on nine carries. Elijah, held to 31 yards in the first half, used a spin move to dash 43 yards and score for the second time. The senior also had a passing touchdown, just his second of the season.
Hill chipped in 60 yards on the ground and backup Brandon Hines contributed all 44 of his yards in the fourth quarter.
Langenfeld wants his team to stay laser focused as their season presses on for at least one more week. With the next game on the road, Tipton will have to generate offense, something it hasn’t done yet in three away games.
“It’s playoff time, you gotta put four quarters together,” Langenfeld said. “Need to be more disciplined.”
