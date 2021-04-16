Titans hold on for close win against Golden Eagles

ALEDO — In Friday's battle of one-loss foes, it was the defense that stood out as Annawan-Wethersfield edged Mercer County 22-14.
The win moves the Titans to 4-1 overall. The Golden Eagles drop to 3-2.
The Titans got things started in the first quarter with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Coltin Quagliano to Tucker Miller, with Cole Troxell running in for the two-point conversion to put Annawan-Wethersfield up 8-0 with 8:09 left in the first.
Mercer County answered on the very next drive with a Braden Williams 33-yard for the score, but with the two point conversion failing, the Golden Eagles trailed 8-6 with 6:14 left in the first quarter.
That was the end of the scoring until Mercer County's second drive of the third quarter, as the Golden Eagles methodically marched down the field and Williams got his second touchdown on the night on a 5-yard run. Matthew Lucas' two-point conversion run put Mercer County up 14-8 with 1:28 left in the third.
The Titans responded with a 60-yard touchdown drive, the final 10 coming on a run from Reece Gripp. The two-point run from Darius Dickerson was successful, and the Titans took a 16-14 lead.
After a Mercer County fumble on third and short, Quagliano found Miller again for a 45-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion pass failed and the Titans led 22-14 with 3:04 left in the game.
On the second play from scrimmage after the kickoff, Kale Nelson hauled in an interception to seal the deal for the Titans, a fitting conclusion to a defensive in which A-W coach Logan Willits was proud of the way his team battled on every possession.
“We knew going in that they have a great defense,” Willits said. “Our defense has improved the last few games, and we knew we would be in a position to do things right tonight. Two turnovers at the end of the game ended up being the difference that we needed.”
Nelson’s interception at the end of the game all but sealed the deal for the Titans, and the senior may not have been able to make the play had it happened last week because of a cast on his right hand.
A fractured wrist limited Nelson in the previous two weeks, but he was ready to do whatever it took against the Golden Warriors.
“It was a great game, a battle in all four quarters against a good team,” Nelson said. “I have a great amount of respect for Mercer County and they gave us a heck of a battle.”
The turnovers in the second half cost the Golden Eagles, and coach Andrew Hofer knows that was the difference.
“It was a very physical, back and forth game,” Hofer said. “The turnovers at the end pretty much sealed the ball game, and it was a good play on the ball from them.”
Senior Titan quarterback Quagliano completed 14 of 22 attempts for 168 passing yards.
“I have to credit the coaches for their gameplan and having everyone buy in at film session on Monday each week,” Quagliano said. “It’s not easy to come away with a win at Mercer County with the incredible atmosphere they have. We just kept fighting and scrapping and ended up with the win.”
Quagliano’s favorite target on the night was fellow senior Miller, who had five receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. That connection they have stems from years of playing together, but Miller had to adjust to a new role this season for the Titans.
“I was a running back in the past before being moved to tight end this year,” Miller said. “I’ll do whatever it takes for the team to come away with the win and tonight the ball just came my way.”