Titans hold on for close win against Golden Eagles

On the second play from scrimmage after the kickoff, Kale Nelson hauled in an interception to seal the deal for the Titans, a fitting conclusion to a defensive in which A-W coach Logan Willits was proud of the way his team battled on every possession.

“We knew going in that they have a great defense,” Willits said. “Our defense has improved the last few games, and we knew we would be in a position to do things right tonight. Two turnovers at the end of the game ended up being the difference that we needed.”

Nelson’s interception at the end of the game all but sealed the deal for the Titans, and the senior may not have been able to make the play had it happened last week because of a cast on his right hand.

A fractured wrist limited Nelson in the previous two weeks, but he was ready to do whatever it took against the Golden Warriors.

“It was a great game, a battle in all four quarters against a good team,” Nelson said. “I have a great amount of respect for Mercer County and they gave us a heck of a battle.”

The turnovers in the second half cost the Golden Eagles, and coach Andrew Hofer knows that was the difference.