Titans hope for better outcome in rematch with A-Town

KEWANEE — The first time Annawan-Wethersfield met Abingdon-Avon, it was not the start the Titans had hoped for.

A returned fumble for a touchdown on the second play of the game jump-started the Tornadoes as they rolled to a 34-12 victory at Annawan five weeks ago.

With the Lincoln Trail Conference rivals set for a rematch tonight in the first round of the IHSA Class 1A football playoffs, the Titans are looking to return the favor with a road win of their own.

"Anytime your first play on offense results in the other team getting six points, that's not very good for you, and that set the tone in the first half," said Annawan-Wethersfield coach Tony Gripp. "We didn't know how to respond at first.

"We were able to fight back (from a 12-0 halftime deficit) in the second half and make it more of a dogfight."

Preparing for tonight's 7 p.m. matchup with top-seeded A-Town (8-1), the 16th-seeded Titans (5-4) also know the value of valuing every possession.

In its losses to LTC co-champs Abingdon-Avon and Knoxville, A-W had a combined eight turnovers, three coming in the Sept. 24 matchup against the Tornadoes.