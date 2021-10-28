 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Titans hope for better outcome in rematch with A-Town
0 Comments
topical alert
PREP FOOTBALL | CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS

Titans hope for better outcome in rematch with A-Town

  • 0
Annawan-Wethersfield co-op logo

KEWANEE — The first time Annawan-Wethersfield met Abingdon-Avon, it was not the start the Titans had hoped for.

A returned fumble for a touchdown on the second play of the game jump-started the Tornadoes as they rolled to a 34-12 victory at Annawan five weeks ago.

With the Lincoln Trail Conference rivals set for a rematch tonight in the first round of the IHSA Class 1A football playoffs, the Titans are looking to return the favor with a road win of their own.

"Anytime your first play on offense results in the other team getting six points, that's not very good for you, and that set the tone in the first half," said Annawan-Wethersfield coach Tony Gripp. "We didn't know how to respond at first.

"We were able to fight back (from a 12-0 halftime deficit) in the second half and make it more of a dogfight."

Preparing for tonight's 7 p.m. matchup with top-seeded A-Town (8-1), the 16th-seeded Titans (5-4) also know the value of valuing every possession.

In its losses to LTC co-champs Abingdon-Avon and Knoxville, A-W had a combined eight turnovers, three coming in the Sept. 24 matchup against the Tornadoes.

"In the games we lost, people look at the scores and think we got our tails kicked," said Gripp. "In the Knoxville game alone (a 54-26 loss on Oct. 1), we had five turnovers. It all comes down to taking care of the football."

With the ball in their hands, the Titans definitely have the weapons they need to come away with a win on the road Friday evening.

Senior halfback Darius Dickerson has enjoyed a breakout campaign with 1,198 yards and 15 touchdowns, seconded by classmate Cole Troxell's 550 yards and 11 TDs.

Sophomore quarterback Dillon Horrie has stepped into graduated all-stater Coltin Quagliano's shoes and thrown for 795 yards and seven TDs while rushing for 473 yards and four scores.

"We don't feel like we've put all four quarters together yet," Gripp said. "Playing nine games during the regular season, a lot of times you don't play the same team twice. (Tonight), we have that opportunity."

IHSA CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND: ANNAWAN-WETHERSFIELD (5-4) AT ABINGDON-AVON (8-1)

Tonight: No. 16 Annawan-Wethersfield (5-4) at No. 1 Abingdon-Avon (8-1) at 7 p.m. in an IHSA Class 1A first-round football playoff game at Don Viar Memorial Field in Abingdon.

We meet again: With this being Abingdon-Avon's first year in the Lincoln Trail Conference after moving over from the Prairieland, the teams met five weeks ago in league play at Annawan, with A-Town building a 12-0 halftime lead en route to a 34-12 victory.

Summing up: A-W finished tied for fifth in the LTC with Princeville at 4-4, while the Tornadoes went 7-1 and tied fellow first-year LTC member Knoxville for the conference title, although A-Town topped the Blue Bullets 20-19 two weeks ago to clinch the league's automatic postseason bid.

By the numbers: For the Titans, senior halfback Darius Dickerson has enjoyed a stellar season with 1,198 yards and 15 touchdowns on 138 carries. ... Sophomore quarterback Dillon Horrie  has rushed for 473 yards and four TDs and completed 53 of 103 passes for 795 yards and seven TDs, with classmate Colin Hornback (14 receptions, 323 yards, four TDs) his top target.

For A-Town, senior QB Easton Schisler has thrown for 912 yards and 14 TDs in addition to rushing for 561 yards and 10 TDs. ... Other top threats for the Tornadoes include senior RB Drake DeJaynes (556 yards, four TDs) and senior wideout Clay Slagel (29 receptions for 615 yards and eight TDs).

Postseason histories: Since the A-W co-op began in 2008, the Titans have qualified for the playoffs every year (the 2020 postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic), reaching the 2A semifinals in 2015 and ’16 and the 1A Final Four in ’19 as well as reaching the 2A quarterfinals in 2009 and ’12. ... Since Abingdon and Avon consolidated in 2013, the Tornadoes have four playoff appearances, but have only gotten beyond the first round twice (2013, ’14).

A-W coach Tony Gripp: "In the games we've lost, we've beaten ourselves; that's been the story all year. From Week 6 on, we've done a good job of taking care of the football. We still don't feel like we've put all four quarters together yet this season."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News