ANNAWAN — Through the first three weeks of the prep football season, Annawan-Wethersfield has displayed a tendency to be explosive with the pigskin in its possession.
The past few weeks, though, the Titans have displayed an equal aptitude for defense. After holding United to seven points in its Lincoln Trail Conference opener last week, A-W bottled up Mercer County, limiting the Golden Eagles to 83 total yards Friday night in a 28-0 shutout win at the Annawan Athletic Field.
“We were struggling early on offense, but our defense brought it tonight,” said A-W coach Logan Willits, whose 4-0 club is now 2-0 in LTC play heading into next Friday's showdown with fellow unbeaten Princeville at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium. “We had a good game plan and a good understanding of what their plan was to attack us. We came out and played strong on defense until our offense could find its feet. Last week was a great defensive effort, and we rose to the occasion (Friday). We're starting to fire on all cylinders now.”
Mercer County coach Andrew Hofer, whose club is now 2-2 and 1-1 in the conference, felt the battle in the lines decided matters.
“They whipped us up front tonight,” he said. “We did have a lot of positives on defense; we gave up the majority of our yards on six or seven plays, but we gave up the deep ball too many times.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Titans struck early in the second period when junior quarterback Coltin Quagliano hooked up with Reece Gripp on a 44-yard touchdown pass less than three minutes into the second period. Tuker Miller's two-point run put A-W up 8-0.
Johnston 14, Muscatine 0: With less than eight minutes remaining and trailing by two scores, the Muscatine football team was desperate for points.
You have free articles remaining.
Junior Togeh Deseh, who is normally used as the anchor of the defensive line, lined up at fullback on fourth and goal from the two-yard line.
Muscatine snapped the ball directly to Tim Nimely, who plowed into traffic near the goal line.
Nimely was tripped up at the two-yard line, and Muscatine’s last chance of mounting a comeback vanished.
Johnston drained much of the remainder of the clock and sent Muscatine home with a 14-0 loss.
— Evan Riggs, evan.riggs@muscatinejournal.com
Dubuque Wahlert 48, Clinton 0: Clinton held Wahlert to just three points in the first quarter but couldn't keep the Golden Eagles off the scoreboard the rest of the night in a 48-0 loss.
The River Kings fell to 0-4 as Wahlert improves to 2-2.