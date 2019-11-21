Titans' success begins in the trenches

Baker's classmate, left tackle Drake VanHyfte, feels that the offensive line's ability to rise to the challenge of being part of a multi-dimensional attack has been a crucial element in A-W's run of perfection.

"With Coltin at quarterback, you've got to have your head up," said VanHyfte, a unanimous All-LTC pick both at tackle and as a linebacker. "The athlete that he is, you don't know if he's going to take off running. You've got to keep your head up and keep looking around.

"It's a great challenge, and we've got to be able to handle the situation at hand. That comes into all of our guys buying into doing their jobs and filling their roles."

Joining Baker and VanHyfte up front on offense are the junior trio of center George Lathouris, right tackle Logan Songer and left guard Logan Troxell, who splits snaps with classmate Mitch Lambert.

The defensive line (with the exception of VanHyfte) is augmented by junior tackle Zack Schmidt and sophomore tackle Jesse Sandoval.

In addition to providing protection for an offense averaging over five touchdowns per game, the Titans' trench warriors have been an integral part of a defense that will again be tested by a potent Le-Win ground game.