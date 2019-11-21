Titans' success begins in the trenches

KEWANEE — Through its run to the Class 1A state football semifinals, Annawan-Wethersfield has been known for its explosive, high-octane offensive attack.
However, the engineer of the Titan express, junior quarterback Coltin Quagliano, is quick to give credit where it is due.
"We've got great skill position people, but it really starts up front with the line," he said. "Without them, nothing would work; I wouldn't get the time to throw the ball. Without them, we wouldn't be where we're at now."
Where the Titans are now is Saturday's 1 p.m. Final Four showdown Lena-Winslow in a clash of 12-0 teams, the second weekend in a row Annawan-Wethersfield has faced an undefeated squad.
In last Saturday's 20-13 quarterfinal win over Morrison, the defensive line made its presence felt, sparking a group effort that limited the potent Mustang ground game to 7 yards on 20 attempts.
"I think our defensive line has been doing good at both putting a lot of pressure on the other team's quarterback, and on stopping the run," said A-W senior right guard/defensive end Tevin Baker, a first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference honoree on both sides of the line. "Our mindset in every game is to be the most physical and dominant team on the field, to try and dominate each and every player, and I think we've been doing a great job of that."
Baker's classmate, left tackle Drake VanHyfte, feels that the offensive line's ability to rise to the challenge of being part of a multi-dimensional attack has been a crucial element in A-W's run of perfection.
"With Coltin at quarterback, you've got to have your head up," said VanHyfte, a unanimous All-LTC pick both at tackle and as a linebacker. "The athlete that he is, you don't know if he's going to take off running. You've got to keep your head up and keep looking around.
"It's a great challenge, and we've got to be able to handle the situation at hand. That comes into all of our guys buying into doing their jobs and filling their roles."
Joining Baker and VanHyfte up front on offense are the junior trio of center George Lathouris, right tackle Logan Songer and left guard Logan Troxell, who splits snaps with classmate Mitch Lambert.
The defensive line (with the exception of VanHyfte) is augmented by junior tackle Zack Schmidt and sophomore tackle Jesse Sandoval.
In addition to providing protection for an offense averaging over five touchdowns per game, the Titans' trench warriors have been an integral part of a defense that will again be tested by a potent Le-Win ground game.
"Our defensive line definitely flies under the radar," said A-W coach Logan Willits, "but those guys are consistently controlling the line and eating up some blocks, so that our linebackers can roam free and not have anyone in their faces."
Defensively, Baker is the top tackler among the D-linemen with 43 total stops. On offense, his 48 pancake blocks are second only to VanHyfte's 49.
Preparing for a Panther squad that has churned out just under 4,500 yards on the ground, Baker believes he and his linemates have what it takes to keep them in check.
"We have a couple of special things, different things set up for Le-Win," he said. "I think we're going to be ready to step up against their run game."