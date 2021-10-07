Top-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy dominant in win over Davenport West football

Facing the top-ranked team in Class 5A, it was tough sledding for the Davenport West High School football team against Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Brady Street Stadium on Thursday night as Kennedy cruised to a 43-0 win.
The Cougars (7-0) led 29-0 after the first quarter, holding the Falcons (1-6) to just four first downs and 76 yards on its senior night in the contest which featured a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Kennedy punted just once in the blowout win, rushing for 169 yards and executing on special teams.
The Cougars recovered a short kick to open the game and capped a one minute, 15 second drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown by Luke Bradley before a Grant Mather catch made it 8-0.
Jazan Williams led the Kennedy backfield with 86 yards on 13 carries. His first of two rushing scores helped make it 15-0 with 6:20 left in the opening quarter. A Hayden Klett 52-yard punt return touchdown and Bradley PAT made it 22-0 a few minutes before Williams punched it in again from the three.
Brenden Linde caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Carson Blietz in the second quarter as Kennedy led 36-0 at halftime. Neither team scored in the third quarter.
An impressive touchdown catch from Cyrus Courtney on fourth down completed the scoring. Courtney tipped the ball to himself on a Nick Woods pass and tip-toed just inside the right end of the end zone for the score.
Tucker Avis led the West backfield with 26 yards rushing on 10 carries. Quarterback Brady Hansen was under heavy pressure all night, completing five of 18 passes for 50 yards and an interception to Jeron Senters. Ryen Larson had a 23-yard catch and Will Travis caught another for 16 yards for West's longest plays of the night.
Michael Ray had two punts of 39 yards and added a tackle for a loss. Duro Johnson had a 10-yard sack to force the only Cougar punt of the night. West was flagged just once for 10 yards and Kennedy received eight flags for 80 yards.
Another tough test awaits West next week with a road trip matchup with the No. 2 Iowa City High Little Hawks.