Top-ranked North Scott ousted by Decorah

ELDRIDGE — North Scott jumped out to a 10-0 lead after one quarter of Friday’s Class 4A first round playoff game.
But the Lancers were held scoreless the rest of the way, and Decorah rallied to shock top-ranked North Scott 14-10 at Lancer Stadium.
“They fought hard. They played us well,” said North Scott senior Oliver Hughes. “We definitely didn’t play our best football game.”
Still, North Scott led until the final seconds. The Vikings (7-3) converted a pair of fourth downs as they drove for the game-winning score, which came on a 6-yard screen pass from Keenan Tyler to Noah Storts with 26 seconds remaining.
“The drive was just guts,” Decorah head coach Pat Trewin said. “The big uglies up front just said we’ve got to hammer, hammer, hammer.”
The game-winning drive was set up by Joseph Bockman, who intercepted North Scott quarterback Grayson Juel at midfield with 4:15 remaining.
“Joe got the right opportunity at the right time,” Trewin said. “We knew if they threw it enough, we’d have a chance to get one or two thrown to us.”
North Scott (9-1) got one final chance with the football, but lost a fumble after completing a pass across the middle. The Lancers lost two fumbles, threw two interceptions and missed two field goals in the defeat.
“For whatever reason, we didn’t play our best football tonight,” North Scott head coach Kevin Tippet said. “I thought Decorah beat us tonight. They were physical, and they executed well. They beat us tonight. We just didn’t make plays when we had to.”
North Scott missed a field goal on its first possession, but then got the ball back deep in Viking territory when Dylan Marti blocked a punt. This time, Hughes hit a 20-yard field goal. After Decorah went three-and-out a second time, the Lancers drove 56 yards for a score, capped by a 2-yard Drew Kilburg run. North Scott led 10-0 after one quarter of play.
It was all Decorah the rest of the way.
“We talk about a ride the wave mentality,” Trewin said. “You’re going to have ups and downs in a football game. That’s competition. So many of these guys compete in other sports, so they’ve been in hard spots before. You have to ride waves. It’s a long competition. You get down 10-0, but that’s not impossible. We can do this. We felt lucky to be down 10-0 after the turnover and the short fields.”
Decorah limited a North Scott squad that came in averaging 36 points and 373 yards per game to just 10 points and 294 total yards.
“On offense tonight we didn’t get points, but defensively we bought in,” Trewin said.
Tyler was 11-for-27 for 122 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed 26 times for 102 yards. He threaded the needle across the middle of the field to Bockman for a 17-yard touchdown that trimmed North Scott’s lead to 10-7 with 7:44 left in the first half.
Neither team scored in the second half until Tyler threw the game-winning touchdown pass with 26 ticks left.
“Keenan Tyler is our leader at the quarterback position,” Trewin said. “He ran the ball 25 times and then he had to try to make a few plays. He threw a couple to the other team for sure, but he was a warrior out there.”
The mood was somber in North Scott’s postgame huddle. Hughes said he’s trying to look on the bright side and remember that the Lancers still won a state championship just last fall.
“I don’t think I’ve come to the realization that it’s over,” said Hughes, who caught six passes for 114 yards in the contest. “I’m just thankful that we got it last year. I just want to look at the positives in all of this. We didn’t lose in the regular season. We played our hearts out, but things didn’t go our way.”