Top-ranked Rams overwhelm Spartans in state semifinal

The Rams, though, countered with two touchdowns in the next five minutes to turn it into a rout.

"Obviously, it is a little disappointing getting hammered like that and letting things get away," VanWetzinga said, "but we'll get over it. We had a great year."

Coach Brad Zelenovich’s team will play for a state championship at 7 p.m. next Friday. Southeast Polk, with all 10 victories by double figures this season, has never won a title in football.

“This is what you work all year for,” Zelenovich said. “Everybody wants to play in the last game of the season, and we’re fortunate to have that opportunity.”

Kipper finished with 97 rushing yards and accumulated 150 total yards. He scored the Spartans’ lone touchdown, a 17-yard pass from Barrett Lindmark in the fourth quarter.

It was the final game for Kipper, who rushed for more than 2,100 yards in his 2½ seasons on varsity.

“This is not what we wanted, but we did something no other team has done in (24 years) at PV,” Kipper said. “I’m proud of that.”

The Spartans were under .500 a season ago.