Top-ranked Spartans jump on Rams early, sprint to 8-0

Another Friday, another first-round knockout.

Behind a stingy defense, balanced backfield and an assortment of big plays, the Pleasant Valley High School football continues to overwhelm the competition.

The top-ranked team in Iowa Class 5A scored five touchdowns before intermission and limited Dubuque Senior to no first downs in the opening half on its way to a 49-7 rout Friday night at Spartan Stadium.

“We’re getting better and better each week,” running back Tyge Lyon said after carrying the ball five times for 116 yards and two touchdowns. “We’re not perfect, but we’re trying to limit mistakes each week.”

Iowa City West is the only team that stands between PV and an undefeated regular season next Friday.

Since an overtime win over Linn-Mar in Week 3, PV (8-0) has outscored its last five opponents 242-63. It has induced a continuous clock (35-point margin) at some point in all those games.

“We’re playing really well offensively right now,” coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. “We’re doing some different things in the air, on the perimeter and we’re still being physical.

“Our guys like to play on Friday night, they’re excited to play and we’re excited to be where we’re at.”

Even without defensive end and Michigan State recruit Andrew DePaepe (out for undisclosed reasons), PV had no trouble making things difficult on Dubuque Senior’s offense.

Sophomore Joey VanWetzinga recorded a sack on the game’s first play. The Rams, in fact, had a meager 17 yards on their first 15 offensive snaps and punted five times.

“We had some guys fill in and really step up,” lineman Joey VanWetzinga said. “We did really well.”

Makhi Wilson and Coy Kipper recorded interceptions, and Senior (4-4) didn’t record its initial first down until midway through the third quarter.

“I thought we played really good team defense, got pressure on them and pinned them back,” coach VanWetzinga said. “I thought we were physical, I thought we ran to the ball well, I thought we were checking into what we were supposed to and adjusting to their formations well.

“It was good team defense.”

The offense did its part, too.

Lyon had touchdown runs of 43 and 38 yards. Caden McDermott threw touchdown passes of 47 and 24 yards to Izaac Harvey and James Thiel, respectively.

McDermott and Dakota Drieling each had a rushing score. McDermott completed 6 of 10 passes for 142 yards.

“It is great we’re mixing it up more this season,” Lyon said. “People know us as run, run, run, and the fact we can mix in the pass this season has helped us greatly.”

The Spartans had eight backs contribute toward 34 carries and 308 rushing yards. That depth in the backfield has helped PV avoid injuries and remain fresh.

“We’ve got a lot of talented guys that can run the ball,” Lyon said.

Coach VanWetzinga said that was a priority for his team coming into the season. He felt his squad relied on a few players too much a year ago and it resulted in them getting fatigued on defense late in the year.

PV has run for more than 2,400 yards this season, but its leading rusher, Lyon, has only 578 yards.

“We’ve got some great depth,” coach VanWetzinga said.

Tougher challenges are on the horizon.

In the meantime, the Spartans can likely position themselves for two home playoff games with a victory next Friday on senior night.

“As a coach and as a father, I’m trying to soak it all in and enjoy it,” coach VanWetzinga said. “Our kids have been doing a great job and we’re playing really good football right now.”