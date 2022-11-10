Top-ranked Xavier cruises past North Scott

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Midway through the football season, North Scott High School was in a precarious position.

It was saddled with a two-game losing streak, had dropped out of the Associated Press Top 10 and had no margin for error in reaching the playoffs.

“Most people wanted to leave us for dead,” coach Kevin Tippet said.

North Scott turned its season around with six consecutive wins, but the Lancers met their match Thursday night.

Top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier was too good in all phases as it rolled to a 38-10 rout over North Scott in a Class 4A semifinal at the UNI-Dome.

“Right now, it feels really good to come up to this building and get a win,” said Xavier coach Duane Schulte, whose team moved to 12-0 and will play Council Bluffs Lewis Central in the state final next Thursday for the second straight year. “It never gets old coming here, and it never gets old trying to get a win.”

North Scott, riding high after walloping Western Dubuque in the opening round of the postseason and then rallying for a 20-10 win at Waverly-Shell Rock in the quarterfinals, had no answers.

The Saints scored touchdowns on their first three drives and limited the Lancers to six yards and no first downs in the opening quarter.

“Sometimes, it is not your night,” North Scott senior receiver Drew Kilburg said. “They’ve been here and we got lost in the moment. They took it to us.”

Xavier established the running game early with 1,400-yard rusher Michael Cunningham, who finished with a game-high 96 yards on the ground.

The Lancers (9-3) went three and out on their first two possessions.

“We didn’t make it easy on ourselves,” Tippet said. “First off, they beat us and they are a very good football team. That is the second game this year against these guys that I didn’t have any offensive answers as our (offensive coordinator).”

North Scott quarterback Kyler Gerardy has wreaked havoc on opponents this year with his ability to run or throw. Xavier corralled him for the second time.

Gerardy had a meager 37 rushing yards on 20 attempts. He completed 14 of 23 throws for 157 yards, but was intercepted twice.

“We came up here expecting to win, they just beat us tonight,” Gerardy said. “We got out-played, out-coached. They won every category tonight.

“(Xavier) has great athletes all over the field. It makes it tough and then they’re coached really well.”

North Scott had one solid drive in the first half, but it stalled inside Xavier’s 20-yard line and the Lancers had to settle for a 30-yard field goal from Liam Regan.

Less than 40 seconds later, Xavier countered with a touchdown.

Ronan Thomas, who completed 8 of 10 throws for a career-high 249 yards, hit a wide open Grayson Hartman for a 90-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-3 midway through the second quarter.

“That’s 100% coaching,” Hartman said. “All week, we’re trying to see where we can plug ourselves to find those kind of openings.”

With North Scott trying to contain Xavier’s run game, the Saints feasted on big plays in the passing game. In addition to the 90-yarder, they also had completions of 35, 40 and 64 yards.

“Turnovers and chunk plays are two stats we talk about,” Tippet said. “If you win those two stats in high school football, you’re going to win a lot of football games.

“We had to sell out a little bit to stop the run game. When you do that, it makes you vulnerable on the back end with the pass. It is pick your poison.”

Xavier added a field goal before half to take a 24-3 lead. The Saints tacked on two more touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half to turn the game into a continuous clock because of the 35-point rule at 38-3.

“They had us on our heels and they earned it,” Kilburg said. “We were on a big high after last week. This definitely sucks, but there is nothing we can do about it now.”

North Scott scored its first touchdown in eight quarters against Xavier this season early in the fourth. Gerardy hooked up with Cole Jennings for a 69-yard pass play. On the next snap, Gerardy darted 11 yards for a touchdown.

“We really talked at halftime about body language and responding,” Tippet said. “Second half, I thought we played a better half of football. We played cleaner and played with great effort and energy.

“The thing I’m most proud of is, how we responded.”

Xavier has a chance to avenge last year’s championship loss to Lewis Central next week.

“There were two teams to beat us last year — North Scott and Lewis Central,” Hartman said. “This is exactly what we wanted.”

North Scott, meanwhile, closes the book on a sixth straight nine-win season. The Lancers are 54-11 since 2017, with five of those seasons ending in at least the quarterfinals.

“The people before us, they started the foundation and we followed in their footsteps,” Kilburg said. “I think the success is going to continue.”