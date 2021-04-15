Tough lessons need to be learned from Moline football situation

Savage said that she didn't want to take away a homecoming celebration from numerous other students in the band, cheerleading, etc.

“We are also very careful as to not punish the masses for the actions of a small group of students,” she said.

While much has been written about this situation this week, and district officials continue to address how they handle things moving forward, Savage said she doesn't want a teaching opportunity to slip away. After all, they are in the education business.

So, what are the plans moving forward? How do you make this a teaching moment and try to salvage anything positive from it?

“That's a great question and probably one of the most important components in our response to this student behavior,” she said. “You are right, we are the community school district and we are educators. We know that research and best practice tells us that a punitive approach alone does not always change behavior. You had better believe that we are digging into how can we use this terrible, disgusting incident in a way that moves students forward in their thinking.