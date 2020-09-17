TRAC football trio using time off to improve

"We had a talented group of seniors that left after last year, and the kids who were juniors (in 2019) are trying to raise the bar this year," Dierikx said. "We've got a group that's motivated to work hard, and is ready for the season to start, but with all the changes, we've also got some guys who lost focus a little bit, that we need to corral back in."

Fulton's 36-12 Week 7 home win over Riverdale ended up being the difference as the Steamers reached the postseason for the fourth straight year and the fifth time in the past six seasons. A wild 55-38 first-round 1A loss to Freeport Aquin ended Fulton's 5-5 campaign.

Returning a group of six all-conference players led by senior and first-team defensive lineman Jake North, coach Patrick Lower's club looks to be a player in the Three Rivers Rock race after last year's 4-2 league record edged Orion by a game for third behind division winner Morrison and Newman.

"We're hoping to be one of the teams to talk about in the conference, but we've got to keep working hard," said the 1994 Aledo High School graduate. "We've got a pretty veteran group with a bunch of seniors, and they're eager to get out there and play. It's definitely been a strange feeling, but at least with our contact days, we get to be out on the field."