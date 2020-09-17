TRAC football trio using time off to improve

Under normal circumstances, the IHSA prep football regular season would already be one-third complete.
But because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, circumstances are still a long way from normal, with one of the aftereffects being that the 2020 IHSA gridiron campaign will not actually kick off until late winter or early spring of '21.
For three members of the Three Rivers Conference's Rock Division, two of whom — Fulton and Orion — were able to get into the playoffs last season with five wins, they are trying to use the extra time before March's opening kickoff to focus on improving.
The third member of that trio, Riverdale, has high expectations for the upcoming season. Last fall, the Rams finished 4-5, including a 28-22 loss to Class 4A playoff qualifier Kewanee and a 14-7 setback to 2A state champion Sterling Newman.
"We're using last year as a springboard," said Riverdale coach Guy Dierikx. "It's been an interesting fall; we've been able to make some progress on implementing new things and tweaking some other things. At first, we didn't know if we would have a season, or what to look forward to."
Back-to-back losses to Fulton and Newman last October kept the Rams from their first playoff appearance since 2011. A strong senior class led by first team All-TRAC Rock defensive lineman Bryan Caves, and second-teamers David Arney and Dalton Cathcart look to rectify that in the coming season.
"We had a talented group of seniors that left after last year, and the kids who were juniors (in 2019) are trying to raise the bar this year," Dierikx said. "We've got a group that's motivated to work hard, and is ready for the season to start, but with all the changes, we've also got some guys who lost focus a little bit, that we need to corral back in."
Fulton's 36-12 Week 7 home win over Riverdale ended up being the difference as the Steamers reached the postseason for the fourth straight year and the fifth time in the past six seasons. A wild 55-38 first-round 1A loss to Freeport Aquin ended Fulton's 5-5 campaign.
Returning a group of six all-conference players led by senior and first-team defensive lineman Jake North, coach Patrick Lower's club looks to be a player in the Three Rivers Rock race after last year's 4-2 league record edged Orion by a game for third behind division winner Morrison and Newman.
"We're hoping to be one of the teams to talk about in the conference, but we've got to keep working hard," said the 1994 Aledo High School graduate. "We've got a pretty veteran group with a bunch of seniors, and they're eager to get out there and play. It's definitely been a strange feeling, but at least with our contact days, we get to be out on the field."
As for Orion, which also finished 5-5 after a 28-13 first-round 2A playoff setback at Newman, first-team All-TRAC Rock running back Coby Schultz leads a group of eight returning all-conference standouts, which also includes fellow first-teamer Zach Riddell at offensive tackle.
Schultz was the top rusher and receiver for the Chargers in 2019, racking up 1,153 total yards and 14 touchdowns. Orion opened with a 4-1 start, but losses to Fulton, Newman and Morrison down the stretch denied the Chargers a bid for a conference title.
"Getting in at 5-4 from our league, you've definitely earned your way in," said Orion coach Chip Filler. "Having Coby back, that bodes well for us. We return four seniors on our offensive line, and we return a lot of guys on defense, which is what we'll hang our hat on. Playing spring football will be tough; the weather's not always the best.
"But we feel like we're a team that's built to deal with the elements. We had our first practice (this past) Tuesday, and the boys looked really sharp. If we were playing (tonight), I'd feel really good about where we're at."
