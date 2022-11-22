TRAC West champ Rockridge dominates all-conference squad

For the second time in three seasons, the Rockridge High School football team got to wear the crown of a conference champion.

Winners of the Three Rivers Conference’s Rock Division during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 spring season, the Rockets reigned in the Three Rivers West Division this fall, running the table with a 6-0 league mark.

Unlike two years ago when there were no playoffs, Rockridge got to take its regular-season success and translate it into a postseason run as it finished 10-2 and reached the IHSA Class 2A quarterfinals for the first time in eight years.

When the Three Rivers West announced its all-conference squad for the ‘22 campaign, it came as no surprise that the Rockets were just as dominant by placing 14 players on the roster, including eight first-team selections.

Four of those eight first-teamers were unanimous selections, a group led by senior defensive lineman and recent Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State pick Reese Finch.

Two other Rocket seniors, wide receiver Kameron Bohnsack and running back Peyton Locke, were unanimous offensive first-team picks, with Locke being named to the “flex” position for his equal production as a ball carrier and pass receiver.

The fourth unanimous first-team pick for the Rockets came on the offensive line, with junior center Caden Hart being honored.

Bohnsack and Locke were two-way first-teamers, with both being honored as defensive backs. Two other Rockridge standouts, junior lineman Vaughn Frere and sophomore tackle/linebacker Landon Bull, were also two-way first-team honorees.

Additionally, Locke was also a first-team pick on special teams as a kick returner. Joining him as a first-team special teams pick was sophomore kicker Austin VandeGeest.

Monmouth-Roseville and Morrison both finished 5-5 and tied for second in the TRAC West with 4-2 conference records, but while the Titans had five first-team selections among their eight all-conference honorees, the Mustangs had just one first-teamer — junior defensive back Chase Newman — out of six selections.

Among Mon-Rose’s first-team quintet, senior C.J. Johnson was a unanimous pick at both running back and linebacker, and was also a first-team special teams honoree as a return specialist. Senior guard Trevor Snyder was also a unanimous selection.Third-place Orion (4-5, 3-3) fell just one win short of a playoff berth for the second straight year, but had the second-highest number of all-conference selections with 10, including four first-team honorees.

Representing the Chargers on the first team were a pair of unanimous picks in senior running back/defensive back Cole Kratzberg and senior linebacker Lane Johnson; they were joined by junior offensive tackle Luke Dunlap and senior punter Blayden Murdock.

Kratzberg was a unanimous pick on both offense and defense, and was also a first-team special teams selection as a return specialist.

Last year’s TRAC West champion Erie-Prophetstown (4-5, 1-4) also fell just short of a playoff berth. Along with Sherrard (1-8, 1-4), the Panthers had five All-TRAC West honorees, two of whom were first-team picks.Erie-Prophetstown senior running back/linebacker Jase Grunder was a unanimous first-team choice on both sides of the ball; he was joined on the first team by senior defensive lineman Clay Hockaday.

For the Tigers, freshman tight end Carter Brown was a unanimous first-team pick. Joining Brown on the first-team roster was senior linebacker Walker Anderson.

Kewanee’s Pettit earns first-team All-TRAC East: A playoff qualifier in four of the last five postseasons (excepting the 2020-21 spring campaign), Kewanee’s bid for a third straight playoff berth came up just short this past fall.

Finishing at 4-5, the Boilermakers went 3-3 to tie Sterling Newman for fourth in the Three Rivers East Division. They placed six of their players on the All-TRAC East squad, with their lone first-team selection being senior linebacker Garret Pettit.