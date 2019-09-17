PRESTON, Iowa — As early as third grade, Nate Trenkamp always assumed he would play quarterback.
"Whenever I played baseball I was always the pitcher," the Easton Valley senior said. "So I picked up a football and I assumed, well, I always threw a baseball so I might as well start throwing a football. Why would I want to catch it?"
Still, Trenkamp never envisioned just how effective he would be on the football field.
Trenkamp has been one of the best 8-player quarterbacks in the state for the past three seasons. He's thrown for over 5,000 yards and 70 touchdowns in his career and has led a resurgence for Easton Valley football.
After winning just five games in Trenkamp's first two years of high school, the River Hawks went 5-4 last season and are 3-0 this year, off to their best start since 2013.
"I wouldn't imagine what this has been," Trenkamp said. "I never would have expected what we've been doing this year so far as well as last year for football."
Trenkamp already owns every significant single season and career passing record in Easton Valley history and is climbing up Iowa's career list for 8-player football. He ranks ninth with 376 completions and has a 56-percent completion rate. He is 16th with 5,140 yards and 17th with 73 touchdowns.
Trenkamp's stats could be even better but he saw limited time in last week's 86-0 win over Central Elkader. He threw one pass in a game the River Hawks were leading 49-0 after one quarter.
That allowed running back Braydin Farrell to have 100 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries and Easton Valley to score eight rushing touchdowns.
For someone chasing the record books, that could be a sticking point, but Trenkamp recognizes the value a confident rushing attack could have down the road.
"It's a lot better to see that I only had to throw one pass because in the past we've never been able to run the ball," Trenkamp said. "It really makes us more of a two-dimensional team than just one-dimensional.
"I've had my fair share of everything the last couple years, so it's good to see all the other guys get their stats in."
That's an attitude Easton Valley head coach Tony Johnson thinks is one of Trenkamp's greatest assets, but sometimes overlooked in favor of the arm strength and decision making.
"He's that guy that calms the crowd, he's the voice in the huddle and I think he's taken that role on and I've really noticed the maturity level," Johnson said. "He threw one pass and I didn't hear one peep from him because that's the kind of character he has.
"He understood the situation, he understood it would look pretty bad if we were to air attack that team."
Johnson is in his second year at the helm and has helped Trenkamp take another step in his development.
After throwing for 1,720 yards and 23 touchdowns as a sophomore, Trenkamp threw for a state-best 2,619 yards and 38 touchdowns last year.
This year, he has 689 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has yet to throw an interception after throwing 11 in each of the last two seasons.
"I'm reading the defenses a lot more. Last year, I would see a route pre-snap and think, 'Oh, this is probably going to be open.' This year, I know these routes are going to be open, I'm not going to assume any more," Trenkamp said. "That's something I'd like to sustain for the rest of the year. Zero interceptions would be awesome."
Trenkamp isn't the only one putting up eye-popping stats for the River Hawks.
Since last season, receiver Cade Jargo has been torching defenses. He had 48 catches for 1,106 yards and 20 touchdowns last year and this year has 19 catches for 291 yards and five scores, as well as two punt returns for touchdowns in last week's win.
Trenkamp and Jargo have been a pair for their entire lives. They live right next door to each other and have been friends since birth. That bond has led to success in athletics and is a big reason for their chemistry.
"We've been playing together in literally every sport since we've been 4 years old," Jargo said. "It's been really fun. It's obviously working hard every day. The dedication plays a big role in how we've impacted the school these last four years."
Both Jargo and Trenkamp are quick to credit the other for their success on the football field.
"It all starts with the throw," Jargo said of his quarterback. "He's always got it right on point, he always know where I'm going to be."
Trenkamp deflects the praise.
"He's made my job incredibly easy. It's nice having him out there, throwing it up and letting him go get it," he said of Jargo. "He's the fastest guy on the field. We haven't played a game in the last two years without him being the fastest guy on the field."
Johnson called Trenkamp a "sports junkie" and the football field isn't the only place Trenkamp has made an impact for Easton Valley.
He averaged 10.6 points and 4.3 assists last year for the 20-4 basketball team. He was 7-5 with a 2.30 ERA as a starter for the 15-17 baseball team. He also runs track, a member of last year's shuttle hurdle relay team that qualified for the state meet.
Trenkamp is unsure of what is next for him. He has some interest from some Division III schools to play football and is also looking into the junior college route for baseball and hasn't ruled out playing basketball.
Or, this year might be it for him.
Whatever Trenkamp ends up deciding, he wants to make each of his final high school seasons successful, starting with trying to get the River Hawks back to the football playoffs for the first time since 2013.
"I'm going to enjoy every last game of every single sport this year because you never know, I might not end up playing anything," Trenkamp said. "Football is a big one you want to savor because you can always play intramural basketball, baseball, slow pitch softball but you don't get to put the pads on any more.
"After this year, if you don't play college football, you're done putting the pads on."
Those postseason aspirations can get a big boost with a win on Friday against Midland, which has qualified for the playoffs in each of the last four seasons and has won every meeting since Easton Valley returned to 8-player football in 2016.
"This week's a big week in taking a step forward, winning the district, making the playoffs," Trenkamp said. "Obviously we have long-term goals. We're not just thinking playoffs, we want to go to the Dome and we want to win it all.
"If we beat (Midland), we can really send a message to the state."