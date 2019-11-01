GLADBROOK, Iowa — Easton Valley has grabbed a lot of attention with its high-octane offense this season.
But the defense for the River Hawks is just as impressive.
Easton Valley held No. 10 Gladbrook-Reinbeck in check all night en route to a 55-6 win in the opening round of the 8-player playoffs Friday night on the Rebels’ home field.
But despite holding the Rebels to just 156 total yards of offense, the sixth-ranked River Hawks weren't satisfied.
"I feel like we need to work more. I don't think it was good enough. I'd like to hold them scoreless," senior Kolton Murphy said. "That's what we're shooting for. We had some miscommunication that gave them a big play.
"It's aggravating us that we need to play better. It shouldn't have happened."
That drive for perfection is what has led the River Hawks to a breakthrough season, moving to 9-1 and winning their first playoff game since 2013. Easton Valley now gets a road date with perennial power Don Bosco in the quarterfinals next week.
"It says a lot about this team, the mentality of this team. They want perfection," Easton Valley head coach Tony Johnson said. "They know that we're not done getting better."
There wasn't much that needed to be improved on Friday night. After forcing a 3-and-out on the Rebels' first possession, quarterback Nate Trenkamp hit Logan House with a 16-yard touchdown pass on Easton Valley's first drive.
Trenkamp had four touchdown passes in the first half to become just the fourth quarterback in Iowa 8-player history to throw 100 in a career. He reached the century mark with a 23-yard screen pass to Braydin Farrell with 6 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half, putting the River Hawks up 34-0.
"It's incredible. Coach Johnson pulled me aside in the locker room at halftime and told me I had reached 100 touchdowns," Trenkamp said. "I don't really understand what it means now but I'm sure after the season I'll look back and it will be surreal."
Easton Valley upped its lead to 41-0 before the lone miscue defensively, a 71-yard touchdown run from Eli Thede to break the shutout with 2:04 left in the third quarter.
Aside from that, the River Hawks were stifling all night. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-3) running back Keagan Giesking entered the night averaging 10.9 yards per carry but had just 63 yards on 25 carries against Easton Valley, a 2.5 per carry average.
“It’s an extremely tough defense. They’re fundamentally solid, for sure,” Rebels head coach John Olson said. “They’ve got really good technique, their defensive ends are really solid. You can tell their defensive line coach and the defensive coordinator does a helluva job.”
Along with Trenkamp's night, Murphy had 54 yards and a touchdown rushing as well as a 27-yard interception return for a score. Cade Jargo led the receiving corps with 106 yards on eight catches while Farrell also had a big night, with 165 combined rushing and receiving yards and four touchdowns.
"Braydin Farrell is the epitome of an outstanding teammate. He's a stud, no question about it," Johnson said. "It funnels through Braydin, and it's that way in the classroom, too."
Next up for Easton Valley is Don Bosco, a three-time state champion and a challenge the River Hawks are looking forward to.
"We're not going to shy away from anybody," Trenkamp said. "We're going to do what we can and go get them."