Trickle of high school transfers may become a tidal wave

High school football players transferring from one school to another has been a controversial topic for a few years.
Every year we seem to see a few kids who decide to bolt from one school to another in quest of more playing time or better scholarship opportunities.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, what has until now been a trickle of transfers may evolve into a tidal wave.
At least eight states plus the District of Columbia already have shifted their high school football seasons from the fall to the spring because of the coronavirus.
Illinois did it last week. Minnesota and Colorado did it Tuesday. Several other states are considering it.
And the players affected by those moves are beginning to seek refuge elsewhere.
Jake Rubley, the son of former Davenport West star and NFL quarterback T.J. Rubley, is transferring from Highlands Ranch High School near Denver to West Des Moines Valley for his senior season. A couple of Rubley’s teammates are likely to follow him to Iowa.
Jake, whose father was the youngest of six brothers who starred at quarterback for Davenport high schools in the 1970s and ‘80s, was the No 1 prospect in the state of Colorado.
He already has verball committed to Kansas State. So this isn’t just some run-off-the-mill QB joining an already powerhouse program.
Rubley chose Valley because one of this father’s teammates back at West, Ryan Cooley, is a member of the staff at Valley and one of his new teammates there, linebacker Jayden Williams, also is going to Kansas State.
But this is only the beginning.
LaGrange Park Nazareth, which won the Illinois Class 7A state title last fall, already has lost a few of its best players. One of them, center Domenic Virelli, will play for another Iowa superpower, West Des Moines Dowling.
Landon Nelson, a cornerback from San Luis Obispo, Calif., has revealed plans to transfer to Valley.
Here in the Quad-Cities, we’re almost certainly going to see some Illinois players slide across the river to compete in Iowa.
We haven’t heard of any specific examples yet but it seems inevitable that kids who last year played at Moline, Rock Island and Geneseo will show up on the rosters at Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and North Scott.
Some local coaches say they already have fielded inquiries from across the river.
Iowa High School Athletic Association rule 36.15 stipulates that athletes transferring in from out of state must sit out 90 school days before becoming eligible.
But there is a long list of exceptions to the rule with the first one stating that an athlete can become immediately eligible “upon contemporaneous change in parental residence.’’
“If a family moves in and makes a residence in that district and that’s where they live and that’s where they work from, then they’re going to be eligible,” IHSAA director Tom Keating told the Waterloo Courier.
It’s certainly going to be easier to do that in a place like the Quad-Cities, where a family can move without changing jobs or leaving friends. It’s not going to be like transplanting from San Luis Obispo.
So, why not just stay at the same high school you’re at and wait to play in the spring? Most kids will. But if a player views himself as a prospect with hopes of landing a scholarship, he almost needs to play in the fall. You can’t wait until March and April to play when colleges are signing players to letters of intent in December.
“They need to have film,” Jake Rubley told the Denver Post. “If they play in the spring, those rosters are going to be filled up at those Division I schools.’’
That’s not a factor in Rubley’s case because he already has a scholarship. But he is planning to follow a national trend by graduating from high school early and enrolling at K-State for the spring semester.
So, if he doesn’t play football this fall, he’s not going to play at all in this school year. Unless he moves.
“You work your whole life to play football,’’ Rubley said. “And your senior season should be the most fun season you play.”
There are other states besides Iowa that players could transfer to although many states already have moved back the start of their high school football seasons and may eventually do what Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, California, Washington, New Mexico, Maryland and Virginia already have done.
Iowa will be a leading magnet for transfers because it’s a place where there almost certainly will be a season.
It has a governor who seemingly isn’t inclined to let a little pandemic stand in the way of school-related activities. And it was the only state to have high school competition of some sort over the past four or five months.
The Iowa baseball and softball summer seasons came off with relatively little disruption. A few teams missed games and a handful of others had to prematurely terminate their seasons due to the coronavirus, but 96% of the baseball teams and 97% of the softball teams finished the season.
Football is a completely different kind of sport, of course.
There’s not going to be anything resembling social distancing when Jake Rubley and Valley host Bettendorf on Sept. 25 or when Virelli and Dowling come to visit the Bulldogs on Oct. 16.
