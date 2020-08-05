Trickle of high school transfers may become a tidal wave

“If a family moves in and makes a residence in that district and that’s where they live and that’s where they work from, then they’re going to be eligible,” IHSAA director Tom Keating told the Waterloo Courier.

It’s certainly going to be easier to do that in a place like the Quad-Cities, where a family can move without changing jobs or leaving friends. It’s not going to be like transplanting from San Luis Obispo.

So, why not just stay at the same high school you’re at and wait to play in the spring? Most kids will. But if a player views himself as a prospect with hopes of landing a scholarship, he almost needs to play in the fall. You can’t wait until March and April to play when colleges are signing players to letters of intent in December.

“They need to have film,” Jake Rubley told the Denver Post. “If they play in the spring, those rosters are going to be filled up at those Division I schools.’’

That’s not a factor in Rubley’s case because he already has a scholarship. But he is planning to follow a national trend by graduating from high school early and enrolling at K-State for the spring semester.

So, if he doesn’t play football this fall, he’s not going to play at all in this school year. Unless he moves.