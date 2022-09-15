Trojans cruise past young Wildcats

Davenport North High School has fielded competitive football teams the past five seasons. It has produced a couple winning records and hovered around .500 a year ago.

But after graduating a large senior class, which included their top nine tacklers, and having a relatively small senior group this year, the Wildcats are encountering some growing pains this fall.

The latest lesson came Thursday night.

Behind a stingy defense and four first-half touchdown passes from sophomore Jack Wallace, Iowa City West breezed past North 42-7 at Brady Street Stadium. The entire second half was played under a continuous clock because of the 35-point rule.

“We’re making young, dumb mistakes right now,” North coach Adam Hite said. “We only have a handful of seniors that are contributing in a big way, and they’re giving us everything they can, but we have a small senior class and a large junior class that hasn’t played a lot of football.”

North (0-4) hung close with city rival Davenport West in Week 2, but has been on the wrong end of lopsided games against North Scott, Dubuque Senior and Iowa City West. It has Class 5A second-ranked Pleasant Valley next week and 10th-ranked Iowa City High in two weeks before the schedule eases up.

Hite isn’t about to give up on his team.

“Crazier stuff has happened with teams turning their seasons around,” he said. “We’ve got to come in ready to work. I’m going to stay up until 3 in the morning watching film, going to keep fighting every day for them and I expect them to do the same.

“I think these guys will respond. It is a huge learning experience for our guys about what it takes to fight through things right now.”

North beat West a year ago in Iowa City, 23-10.

“Coach said it was a business trip coming over here knowing what happened last year,” Wallace said. “They came into our house and beat us. This is what we wanted to do and return the favor.”

It didn’t take long for the Trojans (3-1) to get some payback.

On the third snap of the game, West’s Santana Miller intercepted a Nolan Mosier pass and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown.

North could muster very little against West’s defense. The Wildcats had 20 total yards at halftime on 26 offensive snaps.

“We’re not the biggest team, but we’re fast,” West coach Garrett Hartwig said. “We’re not going to line up and run through people. We like to use speed, misdirection and toughness.”

The Trojans were efficient on offense.

Wallace completed 15 of 20 throws for 211 yards and four touchdowns. He connected with Christian Janis, his top target, five times for 109 yards and two scores. Davontae Morris and Bryan Torres also caught touchdown passes for West, which scored four times in the second quarter to turn the game into a rout.

West has won three straight since a season-opening loss to fourth-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 28-19. It plays Iowa City High (2-1) in the "Battle for the Boot" next Friday.

“I’m very pleased with our team so far,” Wallace said, “but we still have a lot ahead.”

North received strong performances from running backs Drew Sheedy and Ahmad Shropshire. Sheedy, a freshman, rushed for a team-high 72 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown. Shropshire had 63 yards on the ground.

They didn’t have much help.

North turned the ball over three times, committed eight penalties for 83 yards and failed to collect a short West kickoff late in the opening half.

“I know it doesn’t show it, but I’m impressed with our defense,” Hite said. “We’re just so young. These freshmen and sophomores haven’t experienced winning at all, but they’re battling.

“The next thing (is getting a win) and getting that monkey off our back. I know these guys are going to keep fighting.”