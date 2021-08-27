Turnovers and erratic run defense lead to PV defeat

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Prairie took the field against Pleasant Valley on Friday night without nine players, including seven starters, who were suspended for violating school policy.
That included the Hawks’ starting quarterback and top receiver.
It did not include their offensive line.
That line gouged big holes in the Pleasant Valley defense for the entire first half, allowing the Hawks to open a substantial lead they never lost on the way to stunning PV 27-21 in the season opener at John Wall Field.
Even after digging a 21-7 hole in the second quarter, the visiting Spartans had a shot at winning the game. But Prairie’s Caden Striegel stepped in front of a Barrett Lindmark pass and returned the interception 55 yards to clinch the victory with 38 seconds remaining.
It was PV’s third turnover of the game, and head coach Rusty VanWetzinga figured that, more than his team’s inability to stop the run, was what led to defeat.
"Three turnovers. That’s what cost us the game," VanWetzinga said. "Turnovers."
But Prairie also churned out 277 yards on the ground, 218 of that before halftime to seize control of the contest.
"We just weren’t ready to play the first game of the year in the first half," PV senior tackle Luke Vonderhaar said.
"I think we beat ourselves in the first half really," he added. "We did better in the second half but still came out with an L."
Pleasant Valley actually began the game by stopping Prairie on downs 11 yards short of the goal line and then showed how explosive its own offense can be, moving 89 yards in just four plays to take a 7-0 lead. Makhi Wilson got 63 yards on a perfect option pitch from Lindmark and the QB carried it the final four yards into the end zone.
But the Spartans couldn’t find a way to stop the Hawks’ run-oriented assault for the remainder of the half.
Led by junior Makelle Taylor, the Hawks put together scoring drives of 80, 77 and 43 yards, doing it almost exclusively on the ground. Taylor carried 21 times for 134 yards in the half and scored all three touchdowns on runs of 7, 4 and 1 yards.
"We were trying to move a little too much in the first half and we were getting ourselves in trouble," VanWetzinga said, adding that his team also was shorthanded with all-state defensive end Andrew DePaepe sidelined by a knee injury. "Our D line was getting too far upfield. Our linebackers were getting blocked."
The Spartans turned things around in the second half, driving 71 yards in 12 plays to open the third quarter and scoring on a 10-yard gallop by Caden McDermott.
But Prairie scored on a 5-yard run by Trey Peterson early in the fourth quarter following a questionable defensive holding penalty on the Spartans.
Sophomore Tate Lyon countered with a 39-yard scoring run for PV but the Spartans’ last two possessions resulted in turnovers — a fumble by Lyon with 6:31 remaining and Lindmark’s interception on a short throw into the right flat.
"I’ve been watching a lot of film and I saw that play a lot," Striegel said of his interception. "I knew exactly what routes they were running."
Although he was disappointed in the outcome, VanWetzinga said he saw no shortage of effort.
"Our guys played hard against a good team," he said. "Cedar Rapids Prairie is going to be a tough out for anybody. It’s a good wake-up call for us a little bit."