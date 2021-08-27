Turnovers and erratic run defense lead to PV defeat

"I think we beat ourselves in the first half really," he added. "We did better in the second half but still came out with an L."

Pleasant Valley actually began the game by stopping Prairie on downs 11 yards short of the goal line and then showed how explosive its own offense can be, moving 89 yards in just four plays to take a 7-0 lead. Makhi Wilson got 63 yards on a perfect option pitch from Lindmark and the QB carried it the final four yards into the end zone.

But the Spartans couldn’t find a way to stop the Hawks’ run-oriented assault for the remainder of the half.

Led by junior Makelle Taylor, the Hawks put together scoring drives of 80, 77 and 43 yards, doing it almost exclusively on the ground. Taylor carried 21 times for 134 yards in the half and scored all three touchdowns on runs of 7, 4 and 1 yards.

"We were trying to move a little too much in the first half and we were getting ourselves in trouble," VanWetzinga said, adding that his team also was shorthanded with all-state defensive end Andrew DePaepe sidelined by a knee injury. "Our D line was getting too far upfield. Our linebackers were getting blocked."