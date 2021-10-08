Turnovers and rush defense fails Rock Island against Sterling

Reese found Anderson on a post route for the first two touchdowns on what looked to be the same play. The first came from 27 yards out and the second from 24.

The biggest play of the game, however, might have been Anderson’s fumble right before the half. With Sterling leading 35-21, Rock Island had the ball looking to make it a one possession game. But on a screen play that gained enough yardage for a first down, Anderson fumbled and Sterling’s Carter Ryan scooped it up at the 41-yard line and ran it back.

“Not only was it tough for us to have the fumble return go back for the score, but the screen play was going to be a big play too,” Hammer said. “We are going to get back to work and our kids are going to bounce back.”

That made it 41-21 at halftime.

Sterling scored on its first drive of the third quarter, but would not score again until 1:20 left in the game.

“We got a little bit of energy going,” Hammer said. “We started believing in what we were doing, but then we started to run out of time.”

Two Rock Island touchdowns, one from Xavier George and one from Anderson, cut the score to 48-35 late in the fourth, but that’s as close as the Rocks would get.