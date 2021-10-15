Turnovers, Pitlik doom Central DeWitt football in district loss to Mt. Vernon

DEWITT — The Central DeWitt football team just did not have an answer for Mount Vernon senior tailback Trent Pitlik on Friday night.
The Mustangs' senior tailback, who sat out the previous six quarters with an injury, had over 200 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in Mt. Vernon's 34-14 Class 2A district 4 matchup at Birney Field.
Pitlik had a rushing, receiving, and interception return touchdown as the Mustangs (5-3, 2-2) shut out the Sabers (5-3, 2-2) in the second half to keep any playoff hopes alive. The Sabers finish the regular season at district-leading Benton next week.
Pitlik's 40-yard pick-6 with 10:58 left in the game helped seal the deal as the Sabers could not find a big play.
Sabers coach Ryan Streets said his team cannot afford to turn the ball over. His team had the lead before Brady Erickson caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Joey Rhomberg on fourth down as time expired to help tie the game at halftime.
"Turning the ball over was really the biggest thing," said Streets, whose team had a fumble and the interception. "Tackling, too, in the second half really hurt. We were there, we just couldn't make the tackle."
Many of Pitlik's runs went right up the middle as he rushed for 168 yards on 18 carries. He added 40 yards receiving and caught a 23-yard touchdown pass, breaking multiple tackles before powering into the end zone.
"He's tough to tackle," Streets said. "We had our arms around him but he kept running his feet and running over our tackles. He did a nice job."
Ben Pace led the Sabers' backfield with 113 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Paul Kuehn was 4 of 13 passing with 120 yards and an interception and a 40-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Burmeister on the game's first scoring play.
An Owen Brase two-yard touchdown run near the end of the third quarter put the Mustangs up 28-14.
Mt. Vernon racked up 230 rushing yards and out-gained the Sabers 326-272.
Central DeWitt's defense helped keep things close and forced two turnovers on downs in the first quarter, but it did not get another takeaway until a Pitlik fumble late in the fourth quarter.
Streets said his team has struggled to be consistent and play a full four quarters, which showed up in Friday's loss in the final home game of the year.
"In the second half, we really didn't play very well," he said. "We didn't score, we didn't tackle well and turned the ball over. You can't do that if you want to keep winning."