Unbeaten Assumption sent on the road for third round

There are 26 undefeated teams remaining in the Iowa high school football playoffs across the six classifications.

When the third round commences Friday night, 25 of those schools will play on their home field.

The exception? Davenport Assumption.

Class 3A fifth-ranked Assumption, with all eight wins by 14 or more points this season, will travel to Eldridge and face North Scott in a 7 p.m. kick.

"Nothing surprises me in that regard," Assumption coach Wade King said Saturday afternoon following the Iowa High School Athletic Association's release of the third round and quarterfinal round pods. "We told our players, we have no idea what is going to happen, but whatever it is, we'll deal with it and make the best of it.

"Everything with that is beyond our control. We have to play the games in front of us, so we can be upset or do something about it. We'll prepare and play the best football we can Friday night."

In a message to the Quad-City Times, an IHSAA official said Assumption is on the road because of criteria in its postseason manual.