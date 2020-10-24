Unbeaten Assumption sent on the road for third round

There are 26 undefeated teams remaining in the Iowa high school football playoffs across the six classifications.
When the third round commences Friday night, 25 of those schools will play on their home field.
The exception? Davenport Assumption.
Class 3A fifth-ranked Assumption, with all eight wins by 14 or more points this season, will travel to Eldridge and face North Scott in a 7 p.m. kick.
"Nothing surprises me in that regard," Assumption coach Wade King said Saturday afternoon following the Iowa High School Athletic Association's release of the third round and quarterfinal round pods. "We told our players, we have no idea what is going to happen, but whatever it is, we'll deal with it and make the best of it.
"Everything with that is beyond our control. We have to play the games in front of us, so we can be upset or do something about it. We'll prepare and play the best football we can Friday night."
In a message to the Quad-City Times, an IHSAA official said Assumption is on the road because of criteria in its postseason manual.
"No head-to-head (between Assumption and North Scott), both technically district champs, neither lost a district game, so it went to last alphabetical," the IHSAA said.
Assumption (8-0) and North Scott (5-1) were scheduled to play a district game in late September, but it was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at North Scott.
The Lancers also had their district game canceled against Dubuque Wahlert (also still alive in the playoffs), but won the other three by a 95-7 margin.
The Assumption-North Scott winner plays the survivor of Washington and West Delaware in the quarterfinal round. Assumption or North Scott would host if West Delaware (9-1) knocks off unbeaten Washington.
In Class 4A, Bettendorf (5-2) and Pleasant Valley (8-0) square off for the second time this season. The rematch is at Spartan Stadium.
PV beat Bettendorf 23-6 on Sept. 25, a game in which Spartan quarterback Barrett Lindmark rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bettendorf-PV winner faces Dubuque Hempstead (7-1) or Iowa City West (5-0) in the quarterfinals. PV would host that game while Bettendorf would be on the road.
Camanche plays host to Tipton for the second time this season in a 2A third-round contest. Winners of seven straight, Camanche upended Tipton (5-3) 35-12 on Sept. 11.
West Liberty, following its 26-20 overtime win over Mount Vernon, travels to undefeated Williamsburg in another 2A third-round game.
Those two victors clash in a quarterfinal for the right to play at the UNI-Dome.
In eight-player, Easton Valley (8-1) makes the 145-mile trip to Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-0). The River Hawks beat the Rebels 55-6 last year in a Round of 16 contest.
Should Easton Valley prevail, it would face the Montezuma-BGM (Brooklyn) winner in the quarterfinals.
Iowa playoffs
Third round
Friday's games (all 7 p.m. starts)
Class 4A
Pod A
Bettendorf (5-2) at Pleasant Valley (8-0)
Dubuque Hempstead (7-1) at Iowa City West (5-0)
Pod B
Ankeny Centennial (2-5) at Southeast Polk (7-0)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-3)
Pod C
Cedar Falls (5-2) at Ankeny (7-1)
Indianola (4-4) at Waukee (6-2)
Pod D
Waterloo West (4-4) at West Des Moines Dowling (6-1)
West Des Moines Valley (3-4) at Urbandale (6-1)
Class 3A
Pod A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (6-2) at Spencer (6-2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2) at Webster City (8-0)
Pod B
Ballard (8-1) at Lewis Central (7-1)
Carlisle (6-3) at Harlan (8-0)
Pod C
Grinnell (7-2) at Pella (6-2)
Dubuque Wahlert (6-2) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0)
Pod D
West Delaware (9-1) at Washington (8-0)
Davenport Assumption (8-0) at North Scott (5-1)
Class 2A
Pod A
Estherville-Lincoln Central (7-1) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (8-0)
West Lyon (7-1) at Spirit Lake (5-2)
Pod B
Atlantic (7-1) at West Marshall (7-1)
Greene County (7-2) at Monroe PCM (8-0)
Pod C
Tipton (5-3) at Camanche (7-1)
West Liberty (5-2) at Williamsburg (8-0)
Pod D
Monticello (6-1) at Waukon (6-1)
Independence (6-1) at Solon (6-2)
Class 1A
Pod A
Western Christian (5-3) at Ida Grove OABCIG (8-0)
Emmetsburg (7-1) at West Sioux (6-2)
Pod B
South Central Calhoun (7-1) at South Hamilton (8-0)
Denver (6-3) at Southeast Valley (8-0)
Pod C
Pella Christian (6-3) at Van Meter (8-0)
Underwood (8-1) at Mount Ayr (7-1)
Pod D
Mediapolis (7-2) at Waterloo Columbus (7-1)
Dyersville Beckman (6-2) at Sigourney-Keota (8-0)
Class A
Pod A
South O’Brien (6-3) at Council Bluffs St. Albert (6-2)
Oakland Riverside (8-1) at Logan-Magnolia (7-1)
Pod B
Hartley HMS (7-2) at West Hancock (8-1)
Nodaway Valley (4-5) at Grundy Center (8-0)
Pod C
Lisbon (7-2) at Wapsie Valley (8-1)
Alburnett (6-2) at Iowa City Regina (7-1)
Pod D
MFL MarMac (8-1) at Edgewood-Colesburg (7-0)
South Winneshiek (8-1) at Saint Ansgar (8-0)
8-Player
Pod A
Harris-Lake Park (6-2) at Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0)
Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Audubon (7-0)
Pod B
Lamoni (7-2) at Anita CAM (8-0)
Fremont-Mills (5-1) at Martensdale-St. Marys (8-0)
Pod C
New London (7-1) at Janesville (8-1)
Tripoli (7-1) at Don Bosco (7-0)
Pod D
Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-0)
BGM (8-1) at Montezuma (8-0)
