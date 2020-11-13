Under Coit, Camanche has emerged as surprise contender

If someone had said a year ago that Camanche High School would be contending for a state football championship this fall, the statement would have been greeted with incredulous stares if not outright ridicule.
Camanche is a nice, little town with a lot of things going for it. But football almost never has been one of those things.
The high school team had only three previous playoff appearances and only one postseason victory in its history. During a six-year stretch from 2012 through 2017, the Indians won eight games.
But in this crazy year of 2020, amazing occurrences appear around every corner. Add Camanche football to the list.
The Indians already have set a school record for victories in a season and will take a nine-game winning streak into a 4 p.m. Class 2A semifinal game against Central Lyon/George-Little Rock on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Their rise is a testament to hard work, dedication, stability and a willingness to think outside the box.
“It was just a matter of getting the kids to buy into what we’re doing,’’ said Dustin Coit, who has overseen a steady progression in his four years leading the Indians. “When I took over as the head coach, I didn’t really flip the program upside down or anything. I just got kids to believe in what we’re doing and to buy in and understand the importance of working in the off-season and working hard during the season.
“We’ve also got a really talented group of juniors and seniors that have done everything we’ve asked them to do and more. Now it’s showing up on the field.’’
No one could have seen any of this coming when the 35-year-old Coit was named the Camanche head coach in January 2017.
He had been a multi-sport athlete at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, about 40 miles east of Bloomington/Normal, but did not compete in sports in college at Illinois State.
He started out as a physical education teacher and assistant coach at Fulton High School, just across the Mississippi River from Camanche.
Fulton head coach Patrick Lower immediately recognized he was working with a future head coach.
“He’s one of those guys that just loves what he does,’’ Lower said of Coit. “He loves the game and he loves his players. I think that’s the one thing that comes across …
“We’ve always said that if the kids know how much you care about them, they’ll work even that much harder for you. I really believe that’s the passion he has for the kids and the game. It comes through in his everyday interaction with the kids.’’
With Illinois high school football shut down this fall, Lower attended about half of Camanche’s games, and he and Coit talk on the phone almost every Saturday.
“I guess I’ve kind of lived through him vicariously this fall,’’ Lower said.
In 2013, Coit moved over to Camanche, where he worked as an assistant under three different head coaches in four years.
“It’s tough on the kids and quite honestly it was tough on the assistant coaches, too, because every year something is changing with offensive schemes or defensive schemes,’’ he said.
After Camanche went 0-9 in 2016, head coach John Roemer resigned and the reins were handed to Coit.
He has brought stability to the program and there has been a gradual rise in its success. The Indians were 1-8 in 2017, then 4-5 in 2018 and 6-3 last season before this season’s breakout.
He said the players now understand the system and understand the expectations.
Perhaps most importantly, they understand the coach for whom they play.
“I’m not the kind of coach who is going to come in and scream and yell and get on them,’’ Coit said. “I think I do a pretty good job of getting to know the kids and understanding what they can do and I think as a program we do a good job of putting kids in the right spots to be successful.’’
Along the way, Coit has done some unconventional things that other coaches might not even consider.
Last season, he took a sophomore who never had been anything except a quarterback and made him his starting center. Mike Delzell already was a good long snapper, was very smart and had played some middle linebacker so Coit knew he had a physical nature.
The team had two other pretty good quarterbacks, one of whom was Delzell’s older brother, so Coit asked the kid to become a lineman.
“Without hesitation he said ‘I’ll do whatever is best for the team,’’’ Coit said. “To have guys like that who just kind of put their pride aside to do what’s best for the team is another reason why we’re where we are.’’
Delzell has returned to playing quarterback this year and has thrown for 2,004 yards and 20 touchdowns, serving as the triggerman of a dynamic offense loaded with weapons.
Jordan Lawrence, one of those two quarterbacks ahead of Delzell in 2019, has caught 68 passes for 879 yards and 13 touchdowns, breaking all the school’s career receiving records.
Senior Cade Everson has piled up 2,313 all-purpose yards and scored 25 touchdowns. He started last week’s quarterfinal win over West Liberty with a 99-yard kickoff return and ended up carrying the ball 36 times.
Everson and Delzell also are big parts of a ferocious defense led by the dynamic duo of Eric Kinkaid and Zayne Feller.
It all has added up to a thoroughly unexpected trip to the UNI-Dome.
Junior Tucker Dickherber said after the West Liberty win that he and his teammates weren’t even sure how to act because Camanche never has experienced anything like this.
“It’s crazy that we’ve done this,’’ he said. “This group of seniors has been through everything for this program.’’
“It’s awesome …’’ Everson added. “Playing in the Dome is something completely different.’’
Coit knows there will be some jitters when the Indians step into a stadium most of them never have seen before.
“I’m sure there will be some nerves but at the same time we’ve never been here before so that could be a good thing, too,’’ he said. “We’re just going to go out and do our thing, and hopefully we can come out on top.’’
He is determined that whatever happens Saturday, this will not be the last time anyone hears about Camanche in football.
Delzell, Kinkaid, Dickherber and several other starters are juniors. Coit has seen a spike in the number of students coming out for football and he thinks the school has established a tradition that can endure.
“I think we can keep it rolling and keep Camanche on the map on the football side of things,’’ he said.
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-001
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-002
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-003
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-004
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-005
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-006
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-007
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-008
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-009
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-010
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-011
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-012
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-013
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-014
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-015
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-016
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-017
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-018
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-019
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-020
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-021
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-022
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-023
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-024
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-025
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-026
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-027
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-028
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-029
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-030
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-031
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-032
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-033
100220-qc-spt-monti-camanche-fb-034
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-246
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-201
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-275
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-258
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-161
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-141
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-142
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-180
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-169
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-172
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-178
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-193
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-182
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-202
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-277
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-262
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-228
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-266
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-213
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-209
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-251
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-145
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-164
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-148
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-167
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-156
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-153
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-214
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-225
100920-qc-spt-maq-camanche fb-223
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!