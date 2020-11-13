Under Coit, Camanche has emerged as surprise contender

It all has added up to a thoroughly unexpected trip to the UNI-Dome.

Junior Tucker Dickherber said after the West Liberty win that he and his teammates weren’t even sure how to act because Camanche never has experienced anything like this.

“It’s crazy that we’ve done this,’’ he said. “This group of seniors has been through everything for this program.’’

“It’s awesome …’’ Everson added. “Playing in the Dome is something completely different.’’

Coit knows there will be some jitters when the Indians step into a stadium most of them never have seen before.

“I’m sure there will be some nerves but at the same time we’ve never been here before so that could be a good thing, too,’’ he said. “We’re just going to go out and do our thing, and hopefully we can come out on top.’’

He is determined that whatever happens Saturday, this will not be the last time anyone hears about Camanche in football.

Delzell, Kinkaid, Dickherber and several other starters are juniors. Coit has seen a spike in the number of students coming out for football and he thinks the school has established a tradition that can endure.