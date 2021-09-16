'Underdog' Easton Valley hungry for more on football field

PRESTON, Iowa — Hayden Felkey still views Easton Valley High School as an underdog football program.
Forget the back-to-back nine-win seasons and consecutive state quarterfinal appearances. Forget the No. 4 state ranking in eight-player football this fall. Forget it has outscored opponents 62.7 to 10 on average in the first three games.
“I don’t like to think we’re bigger and better than anyone,” said Felkey, the River Hawks’ standout defensive end. “I like having that underdog mentality. We can’t have that mindset of 'We're there.'"
The River Hawks are still trying to prove themselves.
They have yet to win a district championship during coach Tony Johnson’s turnaround the past three seasons. They have yet to reach the UNI-Dome and state semifinal round after ending a game short each of the past two seasons to Don Bosco and Montezuma.
“They see we bring trophies home the last two years, but we don’t like what the trophy says,” Johnson said. “The trophies are all the same size, but we want it to say something different this year.”
If the first month is any indication, the River Hawks have the pieces to be playing deep into November.
Easton Valley has torched Don Bosco (60-14), Central Elkader (67-8) and Midland (61-8). Johnson’s squad has size, speed, experience and depth.
“I really like the energy of this team,” senior quarterback Conor Gruver said. “Everyone knows what we’ve got to do to get the job done on Fridays. We do everything with a purpose.”
The River Hawks have plenty of bodies. They have 29 players on the roster, significantly more than most other eight-player programs and even what Johnson had a year ago when he dressed 18 for the state quarterfinal.
“The more you win, the more people want to be part of a winning team,” senior linebacker Andin Farrell said. “The more numbers you have, the better you’re going to be. We’re always trying to get more kids out.”
Johnson said 22 or 23 players saw the field in the Week 1 win over Don Bosco. He has three seniors out for the first time — Aidan Gruver, Dylon Dyson and Brig Bormann — and all three are contributing.
“When you can add in pieces like that, it makes a world of difference,” Johnson noted.
The offense is triggered by Conor Gruver, who has completed 68% of his throws and has tossed 14 touchdowns versus one interception. His four primary receivers — Felkey, Carson Fuegen, Farrell and twin brother Aidan — are each averaging more than 20 yards a catch and have multiple touchdowns.
Junior Charlie Simpson is netting more than 10 yards per rush and has scored six times behind an experienced offensive line.
“We can attack teams in different ways,” Johnson said. “Midland took away the outside, so we ran up the middle. We’ll play a physical game if we need to as well.”
The defense has been stingy, a unit Johnson said is arguably the best he has coached. Easton Valley is compiling more than 15 tackles for loss per game and has generated seven takeaways.
Felkey, listed at 6-foot-3 and 165 pounds, has six sacks and 17 stops behind the line of scrimmage in three games.
“He is the best defensive end in eight-man football,” Johnson said. “He is unblockable. You can do so many things when you have kids like that.”
Felkey had never played a minute of varsity sports until last year.
“Last summer (2020), I didn’t even think I was going to touch the field except special teams,” he said. “That senior class, which included my brother, led me through it and taught me what needed to be taught.
“It is shocking to see how far I’ve come from last year to this year.”
Farrell anchors the middle of Easton Valley’s defense. The back end is filled with explosive athletes.
“We have eight guys that play hard,” Farrell said. “Our front three is very good, the secondary is very good and the linebackers fill the holes.”
The challenge for Johnson’s staff is keeping the River Hawks motivated on the end goal between now and late October.
To do that, Easton Valley has three specific goals each week: One is academic related, another pertains to what it wants to accomplish in practice and the third is in reference to that week’s opponent.
“The mindset is a lot like the Last Dance and how you saw (Michael) Jordan always had to find something to get that edge,” Johnson said. “That’s our job as coaches, to find that one thing. In the past, we’ve had this motivator when we’ve played this certain team.
“We really try to keep the focus each week on those three goals.”
Farrell isn't concerned about complacency. The River Hawks have never had home field advantage for the quarterfinal game, something they can possibly get with a perfect regular season and two playoff wins.
"No matter how good you think you are, there is always a team that can come out and compete with you," Farrell said. "Everybody is highly motivated here."
That's because it is about November for the River Hawks.
"Our goal is not to just get to the Dome, our goal is to win it," Johnson said.
The River Hawks still aren't talked about in the same vein as Don Bosco, Fremont Mills and Remsen St. Mary's.