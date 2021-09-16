'Underdog' Easton Valley hungry for more on football field

The challenge for Johnson’s staff is keeping the River Hawks motivated on the end goal between now and late October.

To do that, Easton Valley has three specific goals each week: One is academic related, another pertains to what it wants to accomplish in practice and the third is in reference to that week’s opponent.

“The mindset is a lot like the Last Dance and how you saw (Michael) Jordan always had to find something to get that edge,” Johnson said. “That’s our job as coaches, to find that one thing. In the past, we’ve had this motivator when we’ve played this certain team.

“We really try to keep the focus each week on those three goals.”

Farrell isn't concerned about complacency. The River Hawks have never had home field advantage for the quarterfinal game, something they can possibly get with a perfect regular season and two playoff wins.

"No matter how good you think you are, there is always a team that can come out and compete with you," Farrell said. "Everybody is highly motivated here."

That's because it is about November for the River Hawks.

"Our goal is not to just get to the Dome, our goal is to win it," Johnson said.