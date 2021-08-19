United Township football looks for encore effort after best season in 20 years

Coming off its best season in 20 years during a pandemic-altered spring schedule, the United Township High School football team is looking for an encore performance.
Guided by third-year head coach Nick Welch, the Panthers hope to ride some of the momentum a group of 25 seniors left in their wake during a 4-2 finish to tie Rock Island for second place behind Sterling in the Western Big 6 Conference just four months ago.
Last year’s winning season was UT’s first since finishing 8-2 and reaching the playoffs in 2001, also the last year it had won four straight games. The Panthers also won four games in a season for the first time since 2003.
Welch says this year’s group of seniors is ready to continue establishing and carrying on the new tradition for the program.
“This is the encore,” Welch said of UT’s quick turnaround to fall football. “We’ve got two 2021 seasons and the fans are chanting ‘we want more,’ so we’re back out here.
“I think if you ask these seniors, they’re tired of hearing about how the guys before them are gone, and they want to continue the work that was put in in the spring. But these guys were part of that and they were doing the work as well, but they were behind a very talented group.”
Among UT's departures are breakout all-state tailback Cayne Smith and his 1,400 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns; two-way standout lineman Simon Wilson; and quarterback Daslah Geadeyan.
The Panthers are replacing 15 starters, 11 of those on offense.
UT has a dozen seniors this year — and an equal number of sophomores on the squad of 45 — but Welch says there is still talent in place and the Panthers should be looked at differently this season for the first time in decades.
“There’s a target on our back for probably the first time in 20 years,” Welch said. “I think in our conference, there’s a lot of natural rivalries, so most teams have it out for each other as it is. But we embrace that. We really need to just focus on ourselves and continue to get better.”
Senior captains are tailback/free safety Darrell Stewart, tight end/defensive end Antwan Hawthorne, linebacker (primarily) Tyler Bohnert, and offensive lineman/linebacker Trent Roberts.
Senior wide receiver and defensive back Damahz Slater hopes the team can keep the win streak alive that last year’s senior-led group established.
“The seniors last year, they were good leaders,” Slater said. “They taught us a lot. … How to be winners and leaders now.”
Senior tight end and defensive end Tre Morney says staying focused on success is a daily process.
“We’ve just got to keep everybody locked in since we’re so young,” he said. “Just help them stay focused. As seniors, we’ve got to be leaders. … The seniors last year, they were a big help on the young guys last year, including me. That’s how I am today.”
Now scheduled for a full season with playoffs, UT wants to prove the spring success was not a rare one-off.
“They try to say because it was a shortened season, it was COVID, they try to say we’re lucky,” Slater said. “We’re trying to show them it wasn’t luck, we’ve really got that skill now.”
Morney said Welch helps the team tune out any extra outside hype which might create pressure. Unless of course it can be used as motivation on the bulletin board.
The lessons learned from last year’s seniors are ones he hopes he, too, can help pass on.
“I’ve got to look out for my young ones so they can be in my position next year,” Morney said.
At quarterback, UT turns to sophomore Matthew Kelley.
Slater said the young signal caller has been solid and accurate throwing the ball so far.
“A little different skill set than Daslah,” Welch said of Kelley. “Daslah was very dynamic in terms of the things he could do with his feet, but also a quality passer. Matthew is athletic, but we’re going to lean on his arm, especially early on as a young guy.”
Welch said sophomore Jake Vandewiele may be UT’s best lineman.
In the backfield, competition is open.
“We’ll have a rotation and running back by committee,” Welch said. “I said that last year, too, and Cayne Smith changed my mind.”
The Panthers will look for multiple sophomores to step up and contribute, but Welch does not want youth to be used as an excuse.
“We’ve got to be competitive and it’s going to be a challenge every week, but we’re going to embrace that challenge,” Welch said.
That’s a motto that Welch has embodied himself in making UT football relevant again and snapping an infamous 47-game Big 6 losing streak.
“I think we’re going to start a tradition here at UT of being a prominent football program in the Western Big 6 and the Quad-Cities,” Welch said. “Our goals are bigger than that. We’re ready to start putting our name out there in terms of being a prominent program in the state and that’s our objective.
“We’re going to be a younger team, but if you ask our young guys, that’s their aspiration, when people talk about UT football they want a lot more respect to that name. Our seniors started that and we expect to continue that.”