United Township football looks for encore effort after best season in 20 years

Coming off its best season in 20 years during a pandemic-altered spring schedule, the United Township High School football team is looking for an encore performance.

Guided by third-year head coach Nick Welch, the Panthers hope to ride some of the momentum a group of 25 seniors left in their wake during a 4-2 finish to tie Rock Island for second place behind Sterling in the Western Big 6 Conference just four months ago.

Last year’s winning season was UT’s first since finishing 8-2 and reaching the playoffs in 2001, also the last year it had won four straight games. The Panthers also won four games in a season for the first time since 2003.

Welch says this year’s group of seniors is ready to continue establishing and carrying on the new tradition for the program.

“This is the encore,” Welch said of UT’s quick turnaround to fall football. “We’ve got two 2021 seasons and the fans are chanting ‘we want more,’ so we’re back out here.

“I think if you ask these seniors, they’re tired of hearing about how the guys before them are gone, and they want to continue the work that was put in in the spring. But these guys were part of that and they were doing the work as well, but they were behind a very talented group.”