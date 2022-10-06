United Township seeks strong finish to disappointing season

Momentum inside the United Township football program was building.

Nick Welch led the Panthers to their first winning record since 2001 with a 4-2 mark in the COVID-shortened 2021 spring season. UT was 4-3 in the fall, but injuries at the quarterback position riddled a tough end against Galesburg and Sterling.

The Panthers hung with the Golden Warriors in Week 9, but the playoff drought reached 20 years.

That was supposed to change in 2022, but things haven’t gone to plan through six games.

“I wouldn’t have bet in a million years that we would be 0-6,” United Township coach Nick Welch said. “Not in my wildest dreams. But you can’t change the past, you can only learn from it and prepare for the future.”

And that’s exactly what UT has done.

Welch said the team shows up every Monday at 6 a.m. ready to work. Confidence has lulled at times, but that hasn’t stopped the team from coming back and trying to improve. It’s not like UT is far off, either.

UT held a fourth-quarter lead Week 1 on the road against LaSalle-Peru (4-2) before the Cavaliers pulled it out. Turnovers spoiled UT's home opener against Geneseo (4-2) two weeks later. In Week 4, UT trailed 7-6 less than a minute before halftime against Quincy (4-2), but was outscored 35-0 by the end of the third.

Rock Island (4-2) couldn’t stop UT’s offense and the two teams were tied 28-28 at half, but another bad third quarter ruined any chance for the Panthers. It was a six-point game in the second quarter against Moline (5-1) a week ago, but mistakes piled up in a hurry.

The schedule also included Class 8A No. 1 ranked Loyola Academy (6-0). UT is the only team in the WB6 to have played every game against teams with winning records.

“We get so frustrated because we’ve competed,” Welch said. “We’ve competed in every game but Loyola, and there has been periods and stretches that we show we deserve to be with the top brass in the conference. But then there’s that quarter where we let the snowball effect get us. It’s like an avalanche.”

That "snowball effect" has been different in almost every game. Penalties, big plays, turnover on downs or fumbles have cost UT. It’s been one of the most difficult things the coaching staff has tried to overcome with a young roster.

“I’m proud of our kids for their effort, they will fight, but I think we just got to get over the hump,” Welch said. “We need to see that ball bounce right instead of left and see the ball go into our hands instead of someone else’s.

“But we have a lot of guys that are still learning. We don’t want to make excuses, though. We are gaining a lot of life and football experience from this and I’m proud of our kids for sticking with it. The theme of this week has been persistence.”

That dedication to the program may pay off in the final three weeks of the season. UT will host Alleman (1-5) and Galesburg (1-5) the next two weeks at the Soule Bowl.

“Practice has been going really, really good this week and I think we know these two next two homes games are winnable,” senior defensive back/running back John Manso said. “If everybody does their job and keeps their head up, I think the odds will be in our favor.

“As a captain of this team, I’m trying to do my best at all times. As a senior, I want to win the next two, and hopefully next three games for this football team.”

Despite the team record, Manso has been one of the better players in the entire Western Big 6. He leads the Panthers in tackles, and has also racked up 400 rushing yards and five touchdowns in conference play, which is fourth most.

“(Manso) is the most powerful (5-foot-5) guy I’ve ever coached,” Welch said. “He’s small in stature, but has got a huge heart.”

Matthew Kelley (over 600 total yards and five touchdowns in WB6 play), receiver/corner Korey Randle, tackle Jake Vandewiele and two-way lineman Dante Jackson have also impressed Welch this season.

The talent is there, and now it’s all about putting it together.

“I really want to see four quarters,” Welch said. “I don’t want to see a half, I don’t want to see three, I want to see four quarters of intensity, effort and execution. I think regardless of result, we just need to go out and play. That’s our goal, to continue to build and play four quarters of Panther football.”

The season hasn’t gone to plan, but it hasn’t been for waste. Welch believes that if his team can pick up a few wins in October, it can spark an entire offseason that will bring the Panthers back ready to play come next August.

“I think confidence and belief are two of the most important things in the world and I think that (winning these next games) would definitely help us,” Welch said. “No matter what though, our junior class is strong and there is going to be a lot of motivation in that weight room this offseason.

“But we owe it to our seniors to finish strong. We want to go out for them and send them off the right way. So let’s go out with a bang for our seniors and compete because nothing is guaranteed. We have three more with this group, and it’s special. They’re a family.”