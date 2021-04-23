United Township shocks Sterling to cap best season in 20 years

STERLING, Ill. — The United Township High School football team defied the odds to the very end of this pandemic-altered season.

Trailing by 10 points in the final quarter, UTHS rallied to beat fifth-ranked Sterling in the closing seconds Friday night 47-44 at Roscoe Eades Stadium.

It was Sterling's first Western Big 6 Conference loss since joining the league in 2019, a span of 13 games.

The Panthers won four games in a season for the first time since 2003. UTHS last won four straight games in 2001 when it finished 8-2 and made the playoffs.

Sterling still won the unofficial league title with a 5-1 mark. UTHS tied Rock Island for second place at 4-2.

UTHS standout tailback Cayne Smith ran for 347 yards and four touchdowns against the top-ranked defense in the Big 6, which allowed only 290 yards rushing in five previous games.

Smith, who finished the shortened season with 21 touchdowns and 1,428 yards, took his first carry for 65 yards and a touchdown to open the game.

In a series of big plays between the teams, UTHS trailed 44-34 midway through the fourth quarter. Then on fourth down, quarterback Daslah Geadeyan hit senior Dakari Baldwin for an 18-yard touchdown to make it 44-40.