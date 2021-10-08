UT football snaps three-game losing streak with 48-7 win over Alleman

After a sluggish start offensively, the United Township High School football team scored on its last seven drives to snap a three-game losing streak with a 48-7 Western Big 6 Conference win over United Township on Friday night at Lindberg Stadium.
The Panthers (4-3, 2-3 Big 6) scored 22 points in the second quarter to grab momentum en route to sending the Pioneers to 0-7, 0-5. Alleman scored its second touchdown of the season in the loss.
UT senior tailback Loren Arrington led the backfield with a game-high 158 rushing yards and three touchdowns, stringing together back-to-back scores on consecutive carries with 53- and 42-yard rushing scores in the second quarter.
Arrington said it felt good to get back in the win column. He credited his offensive line for his production, helping get him in the open field.
"This was momentum for us to get back on track," he said. "We just want to keep it going."
Arrington said the team got back on the same page after the losing skid.
"We've just got to keep going forward, be focused and be ready for the next opponent," he said.
UT coach Nick Welch said his team's defense showed up early with the Pioneers coming to play in the first quarter. Welch, who played quarterback for Augustana on this same field, said the team must open games better in order to likely clinch playoff eligibility.
"We can't start that way next week (against Galesburg)," Welch said. "If we do that next week, we'll be in a world of hurt. We've got to start faster."
UT had just two first downs in the first quarter before the second quarter outburst. Johnny Manso punched in a rushing score from five yards out after Arrington's long runs to help make it 22-0.
Damahz Slater was UT's lone producer in the aerial game, catching a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter en route to a 91-yard game. UT QB Matthew Kelley was intercepted by Noah Brinkman on his first pass and finished 4 of 8 with 91 yards.
Arrington's third score came with 4:48 left in the third quarter.
Alleman tailback Lincoln Dorsey found some running lanes late in the game, scoring on an 18-yard rush with 5:24 left in the game before Jaime Diaz added the PAT.
Dorsey finished with 81 yards on nine carries. Andrew Torres was the primary workhorse early on, running for 36 yards on 15 carries.
Carlitos Manso closed things out with a 30-yard rushing score with seven seconds left in the game.
UT's defense held Alleman to seven first downs in the game as it had 14.
Alleman makes the trip to Quincy next week and UT heads to Galesburg with a shot at playoff eligibility. The Panthers have not qualified for the playoffs since 2001.