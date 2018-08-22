The United Township football program began last fall with a good-sized roster in its debut season under new coach Jim DuPage.
But as the season progressed, the number of players dwindled. Drastically.
“The biggest thing lacking last year was heart and consistency,’’ senior defensive end Gavin Burnett said. “We started off the year with like 50-plus guys and we wanted to win. But then the losing starts happening and guys just start to go.’’
Burnett said the roster pretty much got cut in half.
“It was bad,’’ Burnett said. “It was kind of upsetting actually. It just shows who’s for the team and who’s not.’’
This season the Panthers are starting out with only a little more than 30 bodies on the varsity roster.
But the players who remain are the ones who really want to play. They are determined to help bring about what would be one of the biggest turnarounds in recent Quad-Cities high school football history.
“We have guys now who want to play football,’’ junior defensive tackle Jayvin Chandler said.
The challenge in front of them is substantial.
UT has not won more than two games in a season since 2003 and it has not had a winning record since 2001. The Panthers have not beaten a team from outside the Chicago area since 2013 and haven’t won a Western Big Six game since 2011. They’ve lost 33 straight in league play.
A big part of the problem has been continuity. They have had seven coaches in 14 years — they’ve won 16 games in that span — and this is the first time since 2013 that they have had the same coach two years in a row.
DuPage, only 11 years removed from being a record-setting quarterback at St. Ambrose, admits that last season wasn’t the sort of experience he wants to repeat.
“There was a lot of introspection that went into last year,’’ he said. “It’s one of the toughest things I ever had to do. This is my sixth year at the school and I feel more comfortable knowing what type of kids we’re going to have, what type of players we have, what’s coming and what’s on its way, stuff like that, instead of coming in fresh, bleary-eyed and needing other coaches to tell me what’s happening.
“But this is just my second year being a head coach so it’s still a learning process.’’
The Panthers actually had one of UT’s best seasons in recent years. They went 2-7.
They won the first game and the last game, both against teams from the Chicago area, but in between it was pretty ugly. They were outscored 236-34 in their five Western Big Six games and allowed at least 40 points in each of them.
Still, DuPage saw flashes of things he liked on the field.
“The first thing has got to be consistency,’’ he said. “Last year we made some plays but we were just way too inconsistent offensively and defensively.
“Offensively, that’s where it starts and that’s where it ends. We’re going to put our guys in a scheme to create one-on-one situations to make big plays. Once we make the big plays, though, we can’t relax. I feel like last year we might have relaxed a little bit after making big plays instead of finishing the drive off. If you make a big play, you should want to make another big play and start getting into the morale of the other teams a little bit.’’
DuPage said he also wants to see his defense force more turnovers and do a better job of tackling.
The Panthers are starting over to a large extent from a personnel standpoint.
They return only four starters on offense and five on defense, and there are only six seniors on the roster.
But there is no shortage of desire.
“I’m excited and hopeful,’’ said senior Caleb Stone, who played mostly wide receiver last season but figures to be the starting quarterback this fall. “I think we can pull something off, have some fun, win some games hopefully.’’
Senior Willie Newsome, the brother of former UT basketball star Tray Buchanan and one of Stone’s primary targets, said he sees potential.
“We’ve got a great set of guys right now and I think we can really make a difference and turn the program around,’’ he said.
DuPage is looking to those six seniors for leadership and he has high hopes for some of the younger players. He especially likes Chandler, a 270-pound defensive tackle who returned an interception for a touchdown last season against Galesburg and whose surprising speed and athleticism could be put to use on offense this fall.
“I’m looking for him to have a big year,’’ DuPage said. “I think he has a chance to be something really special.’’
The Panthers all say they will be motivated by the fact that no one in the Big Six is expecting much from them.
“When a program has been so bad for so many years, it can be looked at as a joke,’’ Burnett said. “I think people are really going to underestimate us this year but we’ve got a bunch of guys who can surprise them, hit them in the mouth. They’ll realize these guys can play.’’