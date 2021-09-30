UT, Moline rivalry collides with teams on different trajectories

The difference six months can make — or even 14 days — is tremendous.
Sports are known for their exhilarating moments, and no matter if a team finds itself on the right or wrong side of them, they are expected to show up and compete the next day at practice.
That’s where United Township finds itself.
Six months ago, the Panthers broke their 47-game Western Big 6 losing streak. United Township defeated Moline 49-36 for its first conference victory since 2011. The Panthers would also go on to beat Sterling, handing the Golden Warriors their first and only WB6 loss.
The excitement and momentum from the successful spring season carried into the fall, and United Township found itself 3-0 for the first time since 2001 after defeating Geneseo on the road with two late touchdown drives.
The celebration on the field was like a movie. It was the first win for the Panthers over the Maple Leafs since 1931.
The stigma around the program felt like it had been lifted. One of the larger crowds in recent memory filled the Soule Bowl seven days later to see the new and improved United Township football team.
Yet by 14 days after that Geneseo win, everything had changed.
The mood at practice Wednesday was tense. Everyone was frustrated. A dozen or so players were being forced to run after practice.
The joyous feeling around the program seemed to have vanished in a flash.
The cause? A 48-20 loss to Quincy followed by a 40-6 blowout against Rock Island. It was a dramatic shift in results that a young United Township team hasn’t had to deal with recently. But it’s a problem that coach Nick Welch can easily dissect.
“What have we done wrong … well, we are turning the ball over. That’s the first thing,” Welch said. “Secondly, we’ve put our defense in bad spots in terms of field position, whether that was our special teams or turnovers. That’s the biggest thing. And I think the last thing is that we have just not been good up front on offense. Our offensive line is young, but this is football. No one cares if you are young, they just want to beat your butt. We have to be better.”
And if there is a team that truly doesn't care, it’s United Township’s rival Moline, which will take on the Panthers on Friday night at the Soule Bowl in East Moline. The Maroons were on the wrong side of the Panthers’ monumental win last spring, a loss that hasn’t left everyone’s mind.
“We didn’t forget about last year,” Moline quarterback Alec Ponder said. “This week has been about that. We are coming in a little differently, intensity wise, this week.”
The agony the Maroons felt six months ago has completely disappeared. The past 14 days have been among the best in Moline history. The Maroons have outscored their opponents 119-0 over the past two weeks, including rival Rock Island. Moline sits alongside Sterling as the only undefeated teams left in conference play.
“These kids came into the season confident,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “The experience is there. Even a lot of the young guys played a little bit in the spring. We knew we would be a competitive team in the fall. We still don’t know exactly where we are going, but these guys are confident and feel good about their abilities. They are eager to get to practice every day, and that makes it fun for coaches.”
The mood at the Maroons' practice Wednesday was light, and everyone was smiling. Morrissey ended it about 20 minutes early because it was a good day.
An easy thing to do considering a team hasn’t scored on Moline since Sept. 1.
“We have taken a lot of pride in our defensive game planning,” Morrissey said. “Our defensive staff is incredible. Anthony Roome came over from Geneseo, and the impression he has made on our kids is very telling. You see it on Friday night. He’s energetic and the rest of the staff is energetic and these kids feed of that. It’s been fun. We put a lot of emphasis on getting turnovers and getting to the ball and being physical. They have bought into that.”
The football team practicing about three miles east wasn’t as happy, though.
The Panther squad was less vocal, and the coaching staff was more on edge. The players weren’t in any way giving up or backing down from the challenge, but it was obvious no one was happy with the current situation.
“We just aren’t playing together,” UTHS quarterback Matthew Kelley said. “The energy has been completely down. It’s my job to bring the energy as a quarterback. We need good practices all week. That’s the goal. Our offense hasn’t been as good as it should be. If we fix that, I feel like the results will be better.”
United Township’s offense had trouble finishing drives against Rock Island on Friday. The Panthers reached the red zone three separate times in the first half, but only came away with six points. However, the second half wasn’t any better. United Township failed to move the football, thanks to four turnovers. Three came on fumbles in a game that was mostly played in heavy rain.
It was an eye-opening loss that seemed to shake the confidence a little. But Welch believes the fight in his team is as strong as ever.
“We haven’t quit,” Welch said. “That’s the most important thing. We are showing up every day and we are showing up in the mornings. At the end of the day, you can’t change the past, but you can control the present and hope to impact the future. We can’t pout, we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. I always tell them that the ‘lowest me’ has never solved anyone’s problems — resilience and hard work do.”
A lot of hard work will be needed to get United Township back into the victory column. The schedule looms large for the Panthers, who still have Moline and Sterling left. United Township will be favored against Alleman, but the all-important five or six wins the Panthers need to make the playoffs may come down to the matchup with Galesburg on Oct. 15.
That is, barring a United Township upset over Moline. The Maroons sit atop of the conference, but lost a close game to Benet Academy on Sept. 3 and let Quincy hang around in the WB6 opener. The past two weeks were quite the opposite for UTHS and Moline, but everyone taking part in this game knows it will take their best effort to win.
For Moline, finding motivation is easy. It just needs to look back to last season.
“We weren’t ready for that level of competition from UT,” Ponder said. “They came in and just kicked our butt. We won’t accept that this year, though. We are coming in confident.”
And for UTHS, it’s clear that it won’t let the past two weeks impact this game. Moline means too much.
“This is our rival and I think it’s pretty well known how we feel about each other,” Welch said. “It’s no secret. I’m sure they are pretty upset because we got them last year on our home turf. We got to make sure that we come out and we take care of our business.”