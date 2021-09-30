UT, Moline rivalry collides with teams on different trajectories

“We just aren’t playing together,” UTHS quarterback Matthew Kelley said. “The energy has been completely down. It’s my job to bring the energy as a quarterback. We need good practices all week. That’s the goal. Our offense hasn’t been as good as it should be. If we fix that, I feel like the results will be better.”

United Township’s offense had trouble finishing drives against Rock Island on Friday. The Panthers reached the red zone three separate times in the first half, but only came away with six points. However, the second half wasn’t any better. United Township failed to move the football, thanks to four turnovers. Three came on fumbles in a game that was mostly played in heavy rain.

It was an eye-opening loss that seemed to shake the confidence a little. But Welch believes the fight in his team is as strong as ever.

“We haven’t quit,” Welch said. “That’s the most important thing. We are showing up every day and we are showing up in the mornings. At the end of the day, you can’t change the past, but you can control the present and hope to impact the future. We can’t pout, we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. I always tell them that the ‘lowest me’ has never solved anyone’s problems — resilience and hard work do.”