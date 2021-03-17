UTHS football players buy into new culture

While United Township has players with the ability to break out at any point, Wilson knows how important his job is along with the rest of the offensive line.

"If you see a big play happen, we know that it couldn't have happened without our work up front," Wilson said. "We're saying to ourselves, 'We did that, we did our job.' It's great when we get those plays. It lifts the whole team up."

On defense, those mental miscues cost the Panthers at multiple points throughout the 2019 season. United Township opponents averaged 38.4 points per game. Those mistakes go away when players are locked in to what they need to do, which is what Wilson says has been a key focus.

"This season we just have to follow what the coaches say and do our jobs," Wilson said. "Don't try and be Superman, and everything will be great. We have the personnel all across the field who can get the job done."

That focus stems from a work ethic Welch is proud his team has shown during the off-season workouts and practices this spring.