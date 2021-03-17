UTHS football players buy into new culture

There's a saying that all good things must come to an end.
United Township High School's football program believes it can prove to everyone that the same thing applies to bad things.
The Panthers, who have lost their last 45 Western Big 6 Conference games, are playing a season this spring of only conference games.
But according to those around the program, there is a different vibe around UTHS this spring.
"United Township football is always gauged on what its success has been for the last 20 years," coach Nick Welch said. "Everyone mentions our conference losing streak or the last time that we made the playoffs, but the kids I have now had no impact on what happened before them; they control what they can do with the uniform on."
Two players in control of the team are senior quarterback Daslah Geadeyan and senior offensive/defensive lineman Simon Wilson.
Both Geadeyan and Wilson have been key contributors to the Panthers in the past, but both say they are ready for the team to take a massive leap forward.
"I have no doubt in my mind that we can go undefeated this year," Wilson said. "Winning would be a way for us to shock everyone in the conference, and show all of that hard work that we put in during the offseason."
Geadeyan echoed his teammate's comments about what winning would mean to the team.
"Winning not just one game, but more than one this year, would mean a lot to this team and teams for years to come," Geadeyan said. "It was a culture shock when Coach Welch took over, in a great way. Everyone is bought in, and everyone trusts him and the rest of the coaching staff."
Welch has a lot of love for Geadeyan and Wilson, who help lead the team along with four other captains — Jaxon Crawford, Tyler Demarest, Christian Kizer and Austin Martinez.
"Leadership is 80% what you do and 20% who you are," Welch said. "They are the leaders of our team. The captains are all fantastic kids, but those two are the face of the franchise."
With the on-field leadership firmly in place, the Panthers look to improve upon something that cost them during a 1-8 2019 campaign — mental miscues.
The offense is hoping to improve with Geadeyan back at quarterback, and a platoon of capable running backs in Cayne Smith, Lamont Hill and Izzy Loumedjinon.
"Last year was a great season for all of our guys on the offensive side of the ball," said Geadeyan of an offense that averaged 23.3 points per game his junior season. "We have a lot of firepower and everyone is comfortable in the offensive system."
While United Township has players with the ability to break out at any point, Wilson knows how important his job is along with the rest of the offensive line.
"If you see a big play happen, we know that it couldn't have happened without our work up front," Wilson said. "We're saying to ourselves, 'We did that, we did our job.' It's great when we get those plays. It lifts the whole team up."
On defense, those mental miscues cost the Panthers at multiple points throughout the 2019 season. United Township opponents averaged 38.4 points per game. Those mistakes go away when players are locked in to what they need to do, which is what Wilson says has been a key focus.
"This season we just have to follow what the coaches say and do our jobs," Wilson said. "Don't try and be Superman, and everything will be great. We have the personnel all across the field who can get the job done."
That focus stems from a work ethic Welch is proud his team has shown during the off-season workouts and practices this spring.
"This team is going to be different because of their commitment and work ethic," Welch said. "They've done everything they've been asked and more. People love to say that kids these days aren't as tough as they used to be and that they've changed, but I disagree.
"These kids are as tough as they've ever been. No group has been thrown what this generation has been handed."
As the Panthers start their season with a tough road trip to Quincy on Friday, Welch and the rest of the coaching staff have set a "grateful" tone for the entire season.
"Our theme during this first week is to be grateful," Welch said. "We posed questions that they need to consider about what they're grateful for. That's a great way to describe how I feel about the fact that we get to play this spring.
"I want them to understand that although it's not how we drew it up, that they're grateful for the opportunity to have this chance to compete and show the work that they have done. To show that this group is different."
UTHS football players bought into the idea of hard work. Welch hopes that they take that idea with them for the rest of their lives even outside of football.
"The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary," Welch said. "I know this group is winners, I can feel that in my heart. Every coach says they'll remember certain group of kids, but I'll remember this group forever. I can't put into words what these kids mean to me and the rest of the coaching staff."