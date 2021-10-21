UTHS seeks first postseason berth in 20 years; Moline on cusp of outright title

The task of finding that elusive fifth win in the Western Big 6 Conference clash has been made a little harder because of injuries to the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Matthew Kelley, a sophomore, didn’t make the trip to Galesburg last week and won’t be available in Friday’s matchup against Sterling because of unspecified health reasons.

Backup quarterback Jacob Gutierrez will also be out because of a knee injury he suffered against in the 17-8 loss to the Silver Streaks. That leaves sophomore Korey Randle, who has taken snaps out of the wildcat formation, as the likely next man up. But Welch says they have quite a few options they can run out there.

The Panthers will need all the points they can get when they face the Golden Warriors (6-2, 5-1 WB6) at the Soule Bowl. UT was the first Big 6 team to defeat Sterling in the spring’s season finale, a result the Panthers want to replicate this season.

“Our kids have the belief that they can play with anybody and I think that’s important,” Welch said. “There’s no question Sterling has been the premier team in the conference since they joined the league. We’ve got a great opponent coming to town, but it’s the last time a lot of these seniors will be playing a home football game and I think that has a little extra special meaning.”