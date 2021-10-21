UTHS seeks first postseason berth in 20 years; Moline on cusp of outright title

For the first time in 20 years, the United Township High School football team will play a meaningful season finale.
The rules are simple. If the Panthers beat Sterling Friday evening, they will be in the IHSA playoffs that begin next week. If they don’t, the streak will reach 21 years.
The rebuild has been slow, but under coach Nick Welch it has accelerated. The 4-4 Panthers have won eight of their last 14 games. Before the 2021 spring and fall seasons, it took seven years for UT to win eight games.
And it’s no secret why. Welch has instituted a new culture. It thrives off of hard work, discipline, a power running game and watching a lot — a lot — of film.
To start the season, the results panned out. The Panthers began 3-0 for the first time since 2001 and looked to be on a roll before injuries and turnovers plagued valiant efforts against Rock Island and Galesburg.
But none of that matters now. The season has come down to one game. Win or go home.
“I’ve talked to our kids all week that in reality, this is probably the biggest game in the last 20 years,” Welch said. “In a sense that creates pressure, but that pressure is privilege. Without pressure, you can’t make diamonds. It’s a great opportunity for us this week.”
The task of finding that elusive fifth win in the Western Big 6 Conference clash has been made a little harder because of injuries to the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Matthew Kelley, a sophomore, didn’t make the trip to Galesburg last week and won’t be available in Friday’s matchup against Sterling because of unspecified health reasons.
Backup quarterback Jacob Gutierrez will also be out because of a knee injury he suffered against in the 17-8 loss to the Silver Streaks. That leaves sophomore Korey Randle, who has taken snaps out of the wildcat formation, as the likely next man up. But Welch says they have quite a few options they can run out there.
The Panthers will need all the points they can get when they face the Golden Warriors (6-2, 5-1 WB6) at the Soule Bowl. UT was the first Big 6 team to defeat Sterling in the spring’s season finale, a result the Panthers want to replicate this season.
“Our kids have the belief that they can play with anybody and I think that’s important,” Welch said. “There’s no question Sterling has been the premier team in the conference since they joined the league. We’ve got a great opponent coming to town, but it’s the last time a lot of these seniors will be playing a home football game and I think that has a little extra special meaning.”
Sterling will be without leading receiver Carter Ryan who is out for the season with an ACL injury. Ryan led the team with 363 receiving yards before missing last week’s 38-7 loss to Moline. No other Golden Warrior has more than 80 receiving yards. That means WB6 leading rusher, Antonio Tablante (849), will get the bulk of the offensive workload.
“There’s no secret what they’re going to do,” Welch said. “The strength of that team is the offensive and defensive line. They’re big and physical. They have a lot of faith in their scheme. We’re going to have to match that level of intensity. We have got to stop the run to win the game.”
The run game will be an important factor for the UT offense as well. With a depleted quarterback situation, the Panthers will lean on senior running back Loren Arrington (73 carries, 514 yards, 6 TDs) and junior John Manso (39-308-5).
A win Friday would be monumental for not only the program but for the players and community who have worked so hard to get to this point over the past 20 years as well.
“I think people see success as a straight line that goes diagonally upwards, but success is much more than that,” Welch said. “The thing that’s made me the most proud about these kids is their ability to stay with it. They didn’t walk when things went bad and didn’t get too in their heads when things went right. Not everything in life is going to go your way, but they have continued to prepare and work hard.
“We want to go out and make the United Township and East Moline community proud. Four wins is still a really good number for us compared to the last 20 years, but we want a five. There’s no doubt about that.”
Moline seeks outright WB6 title
In a stadium about five miles away, Moline will face Geneseo with a chance to earn its first outright conference title since the WB6 expanded to eight teams in 2019.
The Maroons' 38-7 victory over Sterling last week improved a five week stretch of outscoring opponents to 225-7. However, coach Mike Morrissey isn’t worried about a down week. The team knows what’s at stake.
“We have actually done a lot of scaling back from a physical standpoint just to make sure the guys are ready mentally,” Morrissey said. “We are prepared the right way. They took last week and enjoyed it through the weekend, but they showed up Monday ready to focus on our next opponent. We understand the significance of this game.”
It’s not only important for Moline to win the WB6 outright title, but to earn a home playoff game, a goal Morrissey and his team have been chasing the entire season.
“We’ve already guaranteed next week so we will see who we end up playing, but the goal is to try and be successful Friday so that we can have a home playoff game,” Morrissey said. “Winning the conference was always one of the stepping stones to the bigger goal.”
The bigger goals that Morrissey is talking about are playoff wins. Moline has established itself as one of the best teams in the state, highlighted by the No. 9 ranking in the latest Class 7A Illinois High School Football AP Top 10 poll, but the postseason is where the Maroons want to show their full potential. That’s where they will be remembered.
“Playoff wins probably hold a little bit more weight, but it’s a great honor (to win the WB6) because the league is so tough and felt really balanced out this year,” Morrissey said. “We want to be in a position to compete for a championship.”
Having secured at least a share of the WB6 crown, the Maroons will begin their championship journey with Geneseo on Friday. On Saturday, the IHSA will release the playoff bracket on NFHS Network starting at 8 p.m. Morrissey and company will be watching.
“We ordered food for the guys and we are going to have our team and some parents here in the high school cafeteria,” Morrissey said. “We’re going to make it a fun night. That’s the cool part about this. They’ve earned to have this opportunity. We want to make it as special as possible.”