UTHS shocks Geneseo with late fourth quarter comeback

The first half was a tale of two quarters.

Geneseo flat out dominated the first quarter, pressuring Kelley and recording four sacks. Even on seemingly normal pass plays, the Maple Leaf pass rush was able to get to Kelley and make hits on the quarterback after he threw the ball. Kelley was slow to get up multiple times and even went down on the field after an apparent ankle injury in the first.

The Geneseo offense was also on a roll. A.J. Weller found Calvin Pettit and Mason Lovig for big gains to set up Maple Leaf scoring drives. The strike to Lovig after Weller rolled to his right and found time for the play to develop put Geneseo inside the 10-yard line. From there, Joushua Steines was able to find the end zone on a 5-yard carry to the right side. He ran in untouched to make it 7-0 with 8:24 left in the first quarter.

After forcing a quick defensive stop, the Maple Leafs got the ball back again and drove all the way down to the 3-yard line. However, two negative rushes and then a false start on 4th and goal took the offense off the field in favor of kicker Hunter Clark-Holke. He would go on to make it 10-0 with 4:13 left in the first quarter.

The second quarter was where UTHS started to find its stride.