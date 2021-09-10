UTHS shocks Geneseo with late fourth quarter comeback

GENESEO — UTHS sophomore quarterback Matthew Kelley found himself injured and on the ground twice.
He was replaced for a drive and it seemed like his night was done against the hosting Geneseo Maple Leafs, cut short because of injuries to his ankle and knee.
But Kelley came back late in the fourth and orchestrated two touchdown drives, the second a game-winning drive to give United Township a 22-17 Western Big 6 Conference victory and a 3-0 start to the season.
After being pressured all night, Kelley was able to buy time with his legs and lead the Panthers to victory in the league opener.
Kelley found receiver Korey Randle for the 19-yard score to close the gap to three points with just 3:17 remaining. Geneseo got the ball back with a chance to run out the clock with a first down, but failed after picking up eight yards on first down.
That’s when Kelley led a 52 yard touchdown drive, capping it off with a touchdown to Oscar Perez-Valazquez. The Panther defense bent, all the way down to the five yard line, but never broke as it batted down a pass from A.J. Weller to seal the victory.
The UTHS bench stormed onto the field with an unseen excitement. The final 3:17 was an entirely different game from the Panthers who seemed liked they were all but done. The offense was stalled in the third quarter and Geneseo had been able to tack on a touchdown to make it 17-8, a score that would last for over a quarter’s time in the second half.
The first half was a tale of two quarters.
Geneseo flat out dominated the first quarter, pressuring Kelley and recording four sacks. Even on seemingly normal pass plays, the Maple Leaf pass rush was able to get to Kelley and make hits on the quarterback after he threw the ball. Kelley was slow to get up multiple times and even went down on the field after an apparent ankle injury in the first.
The Geneseo offense was also on a roll. A.J. Weller found Calvin Pettit and Mason Lovig for big gains to set up Maple Leaf scoring drives. The strike to Lovig after Weller rolled to his right and found time for the play to develop put Geneseo inside the 10-yard line. From there, Joushua Steines was able to find the end zone on a 5-yard carry to the right side. He ran in untouched to make it 7-0 with 8:24 left in the first quarter.
After forcing a quick defensive stop, the Maple Leafs got the ball back again and drove all the way down to the 3-yard line. However, two negative rushes and then a false start on 4th and goal took the offense off the field in favor of kicker Hunter Clark-Holke. He would go on to make it 10-0 with 4:13 left in the first quarter.
The second quarter was where UTHS started to find its stride.
The Panthers gave the ball to Arrington for the first time and the senior running back had 11-, 14- and 12-yard rushes in his first three attempts. While the next two drives stalled out around midfield, it was clear UTHS had begun to find holes in the Maple Leaf defense.
The Panther secondary gave UTHS the momentum it needed. Two-way player Damahz Slater anticipated a curl route to the right side and jumped early, snagging A.J. Weller’s pass and returning it to Geneseo’s 25-yard line. From there, Arrington and Kelley worked the Panthers inside the 5-yard line.
Then on a crucial fourth down, UTHS brought in Korey Randle at quarterback and he rushed for the first down out of the wildcat formation. They ran the exact same play again on first down and Randle found the end zone on a 1-yard run. He then faked a handoff and ran it in for the two-point conversion to make it 10-8 with 2:36 left before half.