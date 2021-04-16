UT's Smith runs for six TDs, passes 1,000 yards in record-tying win over Galesburg

The Panthers overcame an early deficit after fumbling a punt and giving up a long touchdown on Galesburg's first play from scrimmage.

"We responded, and I think that shows our growth as a program and these seniors and underclassmen's growth," Welch said. "It's a senior group. We have 25 and started 21 of them. When you work hard and do things right, the football gods take care of you."

Each team traded scores in the first half until the Panthers pulled away late behind the rushing stampede and a number of key stops on defense.

The Panthers continue to make believers of the football team, and Welch knew it all along after not knowing if the season would take place.

"I always knew in the pit of my stomach how special this group is," he said. "I've grown, they've grown. I look at them like a bunch of little brothers. I love them to death."

