WDM Valley races past Pleasant Valley in Iowa Class 5A state quarterfinal

WEST DES MOINES — Too much depth. Too many penalties. And way too much Dion Hutch.
After registering seven consecutive wins, six by double figures, the Pleasant Valley High School football team ran into a major roadblock Friday night.
With starting running back Danny Rankins injured, Hutch stepped in and carried the ball 25 times for a career-high 210 yards and five touchdowns as West Des Moines Valley cruised past PV 40-14 in a Class 5A state quarterfinal at Valley Stadium.
The 5-foot-7 and 170-pound Hutch ran around and through PV’s defense. When the Spartans thought they had him bottled up, he changed direction with his nifty footwork. He also lowered his shoulder and plowed over defenders.
“It was definitely the best football team we’ve gone up against all year,” Spartan lineman Aidan Kilstrom said. “(Hutch) could switch the field in a snap of a finger.
“He was like the flash out there. He was a game-changer.”
Hutch came into the game with 81 carries but had several games this year where he didn't even get more than six or seven touches.
“I told our defensive coaches he’s going to probably be the best back we see all year,” PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. “Watching him on film, he’s got really quick feet, cuts and gets behind those big guys.
"It turned out to be the case.”
PV forced Valley to punt on its opening possession. The Tigers (9-2) responded with touchdowns on their next six drives.
“We were very efficient offensively,” said Valley coach Gary Swenson, whose team plays Ankeny in a semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday inside the UNI-Dome. “We did a nice job up front, and Hutch came in and played a great game.
“We knew the way (PV) can keep the ball, if we turned it over to them, our possessions would be limited to the point where you can’t win. I was very pleased with how we performed.”
The Spartans compiled 19 first downs and 405 yards of offense. Junior Rusty VanWetzinga rushed for 132 yards and Mahki Wilson had an 80-yard touchdown run.
However, 11 penalties for 115 yards, a lost fumble and two failed fourth-down conversions did in PV, especially when its defense couldn't get off the field.
“(Their offense) is a nightmare to get ready for,” Swenson said. “You can’t simulate it. But if you can get ahead of them, their catch-up ability is tough. You’ve got to try and get a lead and force them to do things they don’t want to do.
“We felt if we could just get off the field once in each half on a third down, we were going to be happy.”
Valley had a 12-0 lead before PV scored in the second quarter. Barrett Lindmark found Ryan Groenenboom for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
The Tigers, though, responded less than three minutes later with a score to go in front 19-7 at the half.
PV had the ball first in the third quarter, but was stopped short on fourth and 2 at its own 40. Valley capitalized on the short field with a touchdown to go in front by three scores.
“We knew we were going to have to score and keep the ball in our hands because they put a lot of points on the board,” coach VanWetzinga said. “Penalties, turnovers and not converting, those things start to add up.”
The Spartans’ lack of depth showed. PV had multiple players going both ways.
“When you get to this level, you’ve got to have depth,” coach VanWetzinga said. “We need guys to buy in during the offseason. We’re not that far away, but this is a big step in 5A with good teams.”
Still, VanWetzinga was pleased with his team’s resiliency this season.
After a 1-2 start and losing Lindmark for a significant stretch because of a collarbone injury, the Spartans were backed into a corner. They responded with six straight regular-season wins to earn a home playoff game and then clobbered Cedar Falls in the postseason opener.
“We never quit,” junior Rusty VanWetzinga said. “Our seniors led us all the way here, and I couldn’t be more thankful for this senior group.”
The Spartans graduate some established players but return a very good nucleus with most of their defense, two offensive linemen and key pieces in the backfield.
Now, they just need more bodies to contend with the top-tier programs in central Iowa.
“We need to start getting on each other more,” linebacker and back Rusty VanWetzinga said. “I need to be better next year and we need to get more depth on the varsity level. I’m going to make sure we do it.”
For several of the seniors, like Kilstrom, it was the final act.
“PV football has been my life the last four years,” he said. “It is tough to let it go, but this program is headed in the right direction."