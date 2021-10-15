VanWetzinga wins 100th with a PV team effort

DUBUQUE, Iowa – Rusty VanWetzinga walked off the turf at Dalzell Field on Friday night with the game ball tucked tightly under one arm — a memento from his 100th victory as the football coach at Pleasant Valley.
He’ll remember the ninth-ranked Spartans' 28-14 win at Dubuque Senior for a myriad of reasons, mostly for the way Pleasant Valley football family earned the hard-fought victory together.
Quarterback Barrett Lindmark, making his first start since suffering a collarbone injury during the second game of the season, provided an opening spark with a 74-yard touchdown.
Caden McDermott, who had started in Lindmark’s absence, stepped back under center and capped the Spartans’ scoring with on a three-yard keeper with 2 minutes, 28 seconds left in the game.
It was the type of collaborative effort that allowed Pleasant Valley with claw its way to victory.
"This game was all about the team," Van Wetzinga said. "The defense kept us in it in the first half until the offense got it going in the third quarter. We had a lot of guys step up, do good things that let us earn this one, a real team effort."
The Spartans, collecting all but 17 of their 397 yards of offense on the ground, made every one of those yards count.
Pleasant Valley led 7-6 at halftime but extended its lead to 14-6 when Lindmark hit Aden O’Connell with a 17-yard scoring strike to cap a 13-play, 88-yard drive on the Spartans’ first series of the third quarter.
Senior quarterback Jack Gilligan answered quickly, connecting with Landon Sauser for both a 34-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie the game at 14-14 with :27 to play in the third.
The Spartans responded by chewing the next seven minutes off the clock, moving ahead to stay at 21-14 by finishing a 15-play, 84-yard drive when junior running back Rusty VanWetzinga scored on five-yard run.
PV had the ball back in its hands less than two minutes later when the Rams’ Tommy Williams fumbled and attempted lateral and Spartans freshman Joey VanWetzinga recovered the ball with 5:04 remaining at the Senior 29-yard line.
Five plays later, McDermott gave PV (6-2) a two-touchdown advantage, a margin that stuck when Tyge Lyon intercepted Gilligan at the Spartans’ 5-yard line with just under one minute left in the game.
"A lot of guys made a big difference," VanWetzinga said following a win that mirrored many of the other 99 he has been part of at his alma mater.
"There have been so many great coaches, great players, great kids. We accomplished this together. It’s been a team effort since day one."
That included Friday when Lindmark, who rushed for 127 yards on 17 carries, to announce his return.
He broke through the core of the Rams’ defense and ran 74 yards on the Spartans’ second play from scrimmage, giving Pleasant Valley a 7-0 lead with 51 seconds after kickoff.
The teams traded six punts before a pair of short punts allowed Senior to pull itself within a 7-6 margin at the half on a pair of Kyle Konrardy field goals.
A 15-yard punt allowed the Rams to open at the Spartans’ 26-yard line late in the opening quarter.
A 13-yard third-down pass play from quarterback Jack Gilligan to Tommy Williams set Senior up with a first down at the PV 6-yard line.
Gilligan gained two yards on first down, but was dropped for a one-yard loss on second down by McDonnell and Lyon before Luke Vonderhaar broke up a third down pass.
Konrardy hit from 22 yards with :41 to play in the opening quarter, but returned on the Rams’ next possession to cut the Spartans’ lead to 7-6
PV went three-and-out following Konrardy’s first field goal and a 17-yard punt put the ball back in Senior’s hands at the Spartans’ 45-yard line.
The Rams moved to the 10 before Konrardy came in to hit a 28-yard field goal with 7:35 to go in the half, pulling Senior within the a point, a margin that lasted into the second half.
"It was good to get Barrett back out there. It took a while for him to get going and both he and (McDermott) did a good job in the second half," VanWetzinga said. "We’ve got two guys we can win with."