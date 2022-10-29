Versatile Fulton attack too much for Aurora Christian

FULTON — The Fulton High School football capitalized on its versatile offensive attack to roll past Aurora Christian in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs Saturday afternoon.

Senior quarterback Brayden Dykstra threw three touchdown passes and senior running back Lucas Schroeder had two touchdowns as Fulton erupted for a 38-13 victory.

Schroeder ran for one touchdown on the third play of the game to open the scoring for the Steamers, caught a 38-yard pass from Dykstra for another score at the end of the third quarter, and led Fulton’s dominating running attack to control the time of possession.

Dykstra had an excellent day in the air, connecting on 10 of 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns. He hit senior Ryan Eads for a 16-yard score early in the second quarter, and connected with junior tight end Baylen Damhoff from 38 yards with two minutes left in the first half.

“Our offense was incredible, and did a great job of mixing the pass with the run throughout the entire game,” Fulton coach Patrick Lower said after the game. “When we needed to assert ourselves at the start of the second half, for example, after Aurora Christian had scored on the last play of the first half, we were able to impose our will and run the ball to gain momentum and take time off the clock.”

Fulton (8-2) advances to face Rockford Lutheran (6-4) on the road next Saturday at 1 p.m.

Schroeder’s 43-yard touchdown run gave Fulton an early lead. Fulton kicker, senior Endi Qunaj, converted the extra point to make the score 7-0. Qunaj was effective on all five of his extra-point kicks, and also added a 24-yard field goal midway through the second quarter.

Aurora Christian scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter from its talented junior quarterback, Max Bray, to junior receiver Owen Hampton, and the extra point kick evened the score at 7-7.

“We knew from scouting Aurora Christian that its quarterback had a big arm, and that its offensive line was huge,” Lower said. “Our defense did a good job, after that first score of stunting and getting them to look off of the pass, and force them to the run in key situations."

Dykstra and the Fulton offense dominated the second quarter with 17 points. Eads had a 16-yard touchdown reception, Qunaj converted a field goal and Dykstra hit Damhoff for a 38-yard scoring pass.

Aurora Christian’s quarterback shocked the big and enthusiastic Fulton crowd with a 42-yard touchdown pass, again connecting with Hampton, as time expired in the half.

“I told our guys at halftime that we couldn’t go back and change that play at the end," Lower said. "Our job going forward was to grab the momentum back and assert ourselves offensively."

Fulton's defense didn't allow Aurora Christian anywhere near the end zone in the second half. Schroeder and Eads each picked up their second touchdowns of the game to make it 38-13.

Schroeder finished with 91 rushing yards and four receptions for 52 yards. Eads carried the ball 12 times for 52 yards.

“We came out against a good team, well-coached with a great deal of size, and succeeded in all facets of the game, so now we move on,” Lower said.

“I told our guys that the great thing is we get to spend more time together, let’s keep this thing going, have a solid week of practice, and take Fulton Steamer football up to Rockford on Saturday. Nothing could be more fun."