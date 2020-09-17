Versatile Slater is committed to Eastern Illinois

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

High school football players in Illinois are not scheduled to begin playing games until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t kept Rock Island’s Perry Slater from solidifying his future plans.

The versatile wide receiver and defensive back made a verbal commitment last week to continue his playing career at Eastern Illinois University.

Slater was the Dispatch-Argus player of the year last fall and a first-team All-Metro selection by the Quad-City Times.

He said he had been talking to EIU, a Football Championship Subdivision program, since May.

"We had a good relationship," he said. "I really liked the safeties coach (Neal Renna) and the head coach (Adam Cushing), too. They’ve called me like every day."

Slater figures to play defensive back for the Panthers, whose fall season also has been postponed.

He accounted for 15 turnovers last season with seven interceptions and eight fumble recoveries, scoring two defensive touchdowns. He also had a pair of TDs on kick returns and caught 24 passes for 378 yards and six touchdowns on offense.