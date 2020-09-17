Versatile Slater is committed to Eastern Illinois

High school football players in Illinois are not scheduled to begin playing games until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t kept Rock Island’s Perry Slater from solidifying his future plans.
The versatile wide receiver and defensive back made a verbal commitment last week to continue his playing career at Eastern Illinois University.
Slater was the Dispatch-Argus player of the year last fall and a first-team All-Metro selection by the Quad-City Times.
He said he had been talking to EIU, a Football Championship Subdivision program, since May.
"We had a good relationship," he said. "I really liked the safeties coach (Neal Renna) and the head coach (Adam Cushing), too. They’ve called me like every day."
Slater figures to play defensive back for the Panthers, whose fall season also has been postponed.
He accounted for 15 turnovers last season with seven interceptions and eight fumble recoveries, scoring two defensive touchdowns. He also had a pair of TDs on kick returns and caught 24 passes for 378 yards and six touchdowns on offense.
He joins an EIU program that has begun to recruit the Quad-Cities a little more in the past year or two. It has three freshmen on its current roster from the general area: Former Moline and Bettendorf running back Harrison Bey-Buie, Annawan-Wethersfield defensive lineman Drake VanHyfte and Sterling receiver Cooper Willman.
Slater admitted that if a power-5 conference school were to offer him a scholarship between now and the Dec. 16 signing date, he might be inclined to listen. Since Rocky apparently won’t be playing any games between now and then, that isn’t likely to happen although he said he remains hopeful that situation could change.
"We’re hoping the governor may still let us play this fall, in October," he said. "If not, we’ll play in the spring."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!