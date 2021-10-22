Wall, Moline close out perfect Big 6 title against physical Leafs

If you wanted to see some good hard-hitting high school football action, Moline's Browning Field was the place to be Friday night.
If you were more interested in seeing some craziness, well, Browning Field was also a good place to be when the Moline High School Maroons hosted the Geneseo Maple Leafs in the Western Big 6 Conference season finale.
A little bit of everything happened as the 8-1 Maroons closed a perfect run to the Big 6 title with an entertaining — if not frustrating — 28-13 victory on a chilly night.
“This is awesome being a part of this my senior year and coming out and beating everybody,” said Moline's Cranston Wall, who helped close out the victory with a couple of late long reverse runs after a key pick-6. “This means a lot, especially this last game on senior night. You can't beat it.”
While Moline's defense made it tough on the Maple Leafs (3-16, 1-6 Big 6), the guests didn't back down despite only 136 yards of offense — 95 of that in the air on some big chunk plays.
An Andrew Cotty 64-yard interception return got the Leafs in the board with 8:58 left in the third quarter, cutting Moline's 14-0 halftime lead in half. Cotty, a senior, had two of Geneseo's four interceptions of Moline senior QB Alec Ponder, who threw for just 58 yards as the rushing game gashed the Leafs for 362 yards.
The craziness ensued as Wall picked off an A.J. Weller pass later in the quarter and returned it 78 yards that upped Moline's lead to 21-7.
Geneseo kept fighting to stay in the game and converted two huge fourth-downs on a drive that covered the end of the third and start of the fourth quarter. Weller hit Cotty with a 35-yard bomb on fourth-and-7 and then found Logan Pardoe on fourth-and-goal with a 5-yard scoring toss.
“I was really proud of our effort; insanely proud of our effort,” said Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen Jr. “The way that our kids fought and I just thought it showed their character and what they are made of tonight. They just would not roll over.”
The missed PAT kick left the Leafs in a tough spot down 21-13 and the Maroons then took advantage of a short punt and drove 47 yards in just five plays for a clinching score. Wall's 38-yard run a reverse set up Riley Fuller's 4-yard plunge with 4:16 left.
Pabloe Perez, a key part of Moline's attack with senior standout Matthew Bailey sitting out for precautionary reasons, scored Moline's two first-half touchdowns on short runs.
He finished with 58 yards rushing as Mason Woods led the ground attack with 116 yards. Riley Fuller added 102 yards and Wall 96.
"Hat's off to them for making things difficult," said Moline coach Mike Morrissey of the Leafs. "We struggled in certain aspects tonight and there are a lot of things we need to clean up. But we take a lot of positives from this one into the playoffs.