CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Davenport Central's football team outplayed Cedar Rapids Washington in the first half Thursday night. Washington dominated the second.
The Warriors outscored the Blue Devils 36-0 after halftime to earn their first victory of the season, 43-20, in a Class 4A district contest at Kingston Stadium.
Washington (1-6, 1-2) scored two third-quarter touchdowns to rally from a 20-7 deficit. Dewayne Hunt had a 15-yard scoring run, and Jabari Dobbs executed a 27-yard halfback pass to Carter Bell for the go-ahead score.
Dobbs had a 39-yard run to set up Washington's first touchdown in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Henry Clymer found Bell for a 24-yard score.
Then, Dobbs threw another touchdown on a halfback pass to Zaren Ross-Carr to give Washington a 35-20 cushion.
“We had it in the playbook but hadn’t practiced it until this week,” Dobbs said. “The first one, I was pretty confident it was going go work. The second one, I didn’t think it was going to work because we’d already run it once. But I looked up, and (Ross-Carr) was wide open.”
Running back Sam Strang had 140 yards rushing and two first-half touchdowns for Central, including one of 61 yards. The Blue Devils’ other TD came when linebacker John Miller scooped up a Hunt fumble and returned it 17 yards to the end zone.
Central (3-4, 2-1) ran almost at will in the first half, piling up 208 yards on the ground, but finished with just 31 in the second half.
“It’s a relief,” Dobbs said. “We just kind of told ourselves these last three games, we weren’t going to lose. We left it all on the field. We played as brothers.”
The Blue Devils return home next Friday to play state-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-1, 2-0) at Brady Street Stadium.