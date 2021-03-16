Watch now: Rocks ready to roll into meaningful spring football season

There will be a number of unusual circumstances surrounding this high school football season in the state of Illinois.
Games are being played this spring instead of last fall.
Only six games are scheduled instead of the full slate of nine.
No official Western Big 6 Conference title is on the line.
No playoff berth is looming nor is there a state title to play for.
But don't tell those involved with the Rock Island High School football team that there isn't anything to play for.
“Our goals are to win all six games, go undefeated,” said senior Ravon “Juice” Taylor. “We still want to let it be known that we're the best team in the conference even though we couldn't play for anything.”
Their competitive coach Ben Hammer bristles at the thought there is nothing on the line.
“Oh, I think there is 100% a conference championship to play for,” he said. “If you win all six of your games — all six of them conference games — to me, you won a conference championship. I think all seven other conference coaches will tell you that, too.
“... We approach every single game like it's the Super Bowl, so we have six Super Bowls to play and we're going to do everything we can to win those.”
A steely resolve surrounds this spring's Rocky football team, and Hammer's club may have the pieces to back it up.
“We feel like all the way across the board that our receivers and defensive line are our two most talented groups,” said Hammer. “The defensive line group is led by senior Terrel Akers who has battled some injuries but has done a really nice job this preseason so far. … That receiver group is just so deep across the board.”
Perry Slater, the reigning Dispatch-Argus/Q-C Times Illinois Metro Player of the Year, and transfer Cole Rusk lead a receiving crew that also includes Akers.
Who will get them the ball remains a two-player battle. Junior Eli Reese and senior Devin Swift both continue to take snaps as they did in the fall of 2019 when the Rocks scored fewer than 24 points in just one game — a 14-13 victory over Geneseo.
Hammer has yet to name a starter and said he may keep a rotation since “both are doing a really nice job.”
With the graduation of three-year 1,000-yard rusher Davion Wilson, the Rocks will have a new look in the offensive backfield but are stacked with potential.
Senior captain Marriyon Rogers will be the featured back.
“He's a great kid and a hard worker … but it will be his first-time being a featured back in an offense that likes to run the ball,” said Hammer. “He's fast, he's a lot top-end speed faster than we've had the past couple of years.”
Hammer said that Taylor, a starting linebacker, and junior Xander George will get carries, as well.
While Hammer admitted that numbers in the program are down a little bit for a variety of reasons, the Rocks return 16 lettermen.
“I would say offensively we're a little more experienced,” said Hammer. “But a pleasant surprise has been the physicality and speed on our defense.
“I say that the offense is more experienced, but we bring back two of our three defensive backs, one of our three linebackers and four defensive linemen who have game experience.”
Heading into Week 1's renewal of the state's longest-running football rivalry game against Moline on Friday at Public School's Stadium, the coach said there are still some spots up for grabs. The biggest questions, he said, surround the kicking game.
“We do have very good skilled players this year, that's one of our things,” said senior Har Ju Ree, a second-team All-Big 6 offensive lineman in 2019. “We do have linemen who are very experienced; all the starters played last year. We are a very experienced and talented team.
“We want to play hard, practice hard and do the best we can in the short span of time that we have, especially us seniors want to put our all into it.”