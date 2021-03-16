Watch now: Rocks ready to roll into meaningful spring football season

There will be a number of unusual circumstances surrounding this high school football season in the state of Illinois.

Games are being played this spring instead of last fall.

Only six games are scheduled instead of the full slate of nine.

No official Western Big 6 Conference title is on the line.

No playoff berth is looming nor is there a state title to play for.

But don't tell those involved with the Rock Island High School football team that there isn't anything to play for.

“Our goals are to win all six games, go undefeated,” said senior Ravon “Juice” Taylor. “We still want to let it be known that we're the best team in the conference even though we couldn't play for anything.”

Their competitive coach Ben Hammer bristles at the thought there is nothing on the line.

“Oh, I think there is 100% a conference championship to play for,” he said. “If you win all six of your games — all six of them conference games — to me, you won a conference championship. I think all seven other conference coaches will tell you that, too.