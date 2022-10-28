'We didn't shy away': West hangs around early before Dowling rolls to playoff win

DES MOINES — Brandon Krusey had a pinch-me moment Friday night.

In Krusey’s first season of leading Davenport West High School’s football program in 2020, the Falcons scored two touchdowns for the entire season. Fast forward to 2022 and West was on the same field in a postseason game against the Iowa program that has been the gold standard for the last decade.

For a quarter-and-a-half, West kept the game close. Eventually, West Des Moines Dowling had too much speed and strength and coasted to a 35-0 win in a Class 5A first-round playoff tilt at Williams Stadium.

“You think back three years ago, we would have stepped on the field with these guys and it would have been over before the kickoff happened,” Krusey said. “The opportunity to play like we did early and watch them do that, that was the coolest thing.

“We didn’t shy away. We got beat by a better football team. I’m proud of what these guys have done and the legacy they have left here.”

In the playoffs for the first time in 23 years, West trailed 7-0 early in the second quarter and had an opportunity to even the game. The Falcons marched 83 yards and had first and goal at Dowling's 2-yard line.

Then, it went awry.

A procedure penalty, a low snap in shotgun formation resulting in a loss and an incomplete pass backed the Falcons up a dozen yards. They tried a 31-yard field goal, but it was well short.

“We got really confident there and all the nerves were running because we wanted to score,” tailback Tucker Avis said. “It was mental mistakes.”

“The better teams you play, you can’t make those mistakes,” Krusey said.

Dowling, which won seven consecutive state titles from 2013-19, took advantage.

Behind a talented offensive line and the backfield of Ra’Shawd Davis and CJ Phillip, Dowling (9-1) went 80 yards over the next 3 ½ minutes to build a 14-0 lead.

The Maroons added two more touchdowns in the ensuing four minutes — a 14-yard touchdown pass from Penn State recruit Jaxon Smolik and a 42-yard run from Phillip to extend the margin to 28-0.

“Honestly with our offense, we didn’t want to get too fancy,” said Dowling coach Tom Wilson, whose team advances to play Waukee Northwest next Friday. “Our run game was working so we kept doing that, and defensively we made stops.

“You have to give Davenport West a lot of credit. They obviously have come a long ways, the staff has done a really, really nice job and I thought their kids played hard.”

West quarterback Brady Hansen completed 10 of 17 passes for 111 yards. The Falcons compiled 11 first downs and ran the ball well in segments, but Dowling’s defensive pressure was too much. West had 10 negative yardage plays in the game, including five Maroon sacks.

The Falcons were inside the Maroons’ 20 again in the second half but came up empty.

“We were keeping up with them for a while,” Avis said. “We had that one drive and it was like, ‘Wow, we’re in the game and we can do stuff.’ We didn’t finish some drives and our defense wasn’t holding up very well.”

West didn’t dwell on that afterward.

It posed for photos with the state participation trophy and banner. It was a season many in the Falcon community won’t soon forget.

“This season changes the perspective of West,” Hansen said.

“We changed the whole culture and they’re going to remember the 2022 team at West,” Avis noted.

It was the most wins in a season for the program in more than 25 years.

“I’m going to remember this whole season,” senior defensive back Devon Sanders said. “We’re trying to build this program and set a foundation for the younger kids. Hopefully, they’ll take it from here.”

Krusey said the Falcons can’t rest on one seven-win season. The work must continue throughout the offseason.

“This year didn’t happen all by itself,” he said. “It was a process. Once we start stacking up classes that understand that process and how to get themselves here, that’s what we want.

“Our goal is to sustain a program, not a one-and-done program. We want to be able to compete every single year. Some years work better than others, but we want to be in ballgames every year."

It was a good first step.