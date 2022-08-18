"We don't want another season like that': Geneseo football seeks better 2022

GENESEO — For a young football team, one play can change a season.

That play for the 2021 Geneseo High School squad came in Week 3 against United Township.

The Panthers stormed back in the fourth quarter and took their first lead of the game with 57 seconds remaining. Then-sophomore quarterback AJ Weller drove the Maple Leafs inside the 30-yard line in a matter of seconds, but the final pass of the game was knocked down.

A fourth-quarter collapse turned a potential 3-0 start to the season into a 2-1 mark heading into the bulk of conference play. From there, Geneseo limped to a 3-6 finish that included a one-point loss to Quincy.

“Those losses stung,” senior wide receiver Will Taylor said. “But that just gave us more of a reason to work harder and come out here this season and give everything we’ve got. We don’t want another season like that.”

It was Geneseo’s lowest win total, not counting the six-game COVID season, since 1961. Coach Larry Johnsen was adamant about not making excuses, but his 2021 squad was one of the youngest in recent memory. Sophomores filled out a majority of the roster, and as talented as they were, big momentum swings like that one by UT loomed large.

“With a young team like that, we needed that game,” Johnsen said. “Hopefully this year we are able to win the close games.

“The biggest thing about this season is that we are a year older. I mean, that’s a huge deal. I don’t want to use that as an excuse because we knew that was the reality going into last season, but we had a lot of 15-year-olds playing against 18-year-olds. That’s a huge difference.”

Yet that inexperience has turned into an advantage heading into 2022. After the first week of practice, Geneseo’s varsity roster doesn’t include a single freshman or sophomore. Nine starters return on both sides of the ball.

Seniors such as Jaden Weinzierl and Will Taylor have become leaders of an experienced locker room. Both stayed after practice recently to throw the ball with teammates wanting to get better.

“I’m just trying to help this offense take another step forward,” Weinzierl said. “I know that the offensive line and everyone else supporting me are going to be really good this year. I’m excited for that and what we can do.”

Weinzierl was Geneseo’s answer to any problem the offense faced last season. The running back/wide receiver ran for over 200 yards and had 295 receiving yards and three touchdowns in seven conference games.

“Last year we struggled with an identity on offense, but Jaden was our most explosive player and we had to find ways to get him the ball,” Johnsen said. “I think we’ve done a good job of that in these preseason practices, too. He’s a guy we need to let make plays happen.”

Unlike many teams in the Western Big 6 this season, Geneseo didn’t have a competition at quarterback. Weller will take charge of the offense once again and has the ability to both throw it deep and run out of the pocket.

“(Weller) wants to win, he’s a competitor,” Johnsen said. “He’s a really good athlete with a good arm. He can do a lot of things at a high level. He’s also really smart. We throw a lot at him and he digests it. He’s a good person to build things around. He embraces it and is willing to do whatever it takes for the team to do well.”

One of the targets Weller will be finding this season, outside of Weinzierl, is Taylor. He was one of the few Maple Leafs to stay after practice last week to work with the skill players.

“Will is a lot like AJ, he wants to win and he is very smart,” Johnsen said. “He leads by example. He’s always trying to get better, whether it be in the winter, spring or summer. He’s self-motivated. That’s a trait you tend to find in successful players. I’m hoping it shows off on the field for him this year.”

Geneseo, the second smallest school by enrollment in the WB6, may not have the depth to match Rock Island and Moline, but the team doesn’t care. In fact, Weinzierl said it’s a point of motivation for the team and players like himself and Taylor who understand they will be relied on to gain yards.

“We know we are a small school, so we work even harder,” Weinzierl said. “I mean this year especially, we have a lot more guys bought in than I can remember (from years past). Playing these bigger schools only jumps up the intensity and gives us something to work harder and look forward too.”

That intensity was evident in Geneseo’s practice last Thursday.

The team ran its field goal unit a dozen or so times until each block, snap and hold were satisfactory to everyone involved. There wasn’t anyone playing around or lingering on the sidelines, but instead, each player was locked into the drill at hand.

That’s something Johnsen said he picked up through a visit to the University of Iowa in the spring. He wanted to instill that type of focus in his own practices to achieve the goals his team has set for themselves.

“It was just amazing to me how focused (Iowa) was on just that one day,” Johnsen said. “Everyone in that building only cared about that practice — not what Ohio State was doing or the next game. That was good to hear. That’s why they were in the Big Ten championship last year.

“So that’s going to be our focus. Take things one day at a time and focus on us and our identity. It’s those short term goals that get you to the long term goals.”