"We don't want another season like that': Geneseo football seeks better 2022

GENESEO — For a young football team, one play can change a season.
That play for the 2021 Geneseo High School squad came in Week 3 against United Township.
The Panthers stormed back in the fourth quarter and took their first lead of the game with 57 seconds remaining. Then-sophomore quarterback AJ Weller drove the Maple Leafs inside the 30-yard line in a matter of seconds, but the final pass of the game was knocked down.
A fourth-quarter collapse turned a potential 3-0 start to the season into a 2-1 mark heading into the bulk of conference play. From there, Geneseo limped to a 3-6 finish that included a one-point loss to Quincy.
“Those losses stung,” senior wide receiver Will Taylor said. “But that just gave us more of a reason to work harder and come out here this season and give everything we’ve got. We don’t want another season like that.”
It was Geneseo’s lowest win total, not counting the six-game COVID season, since 1961. Coach Larry Johnsen was adamant about not making excuses, but his 2021 squad was one of the youngest in recent memory. Sophomores filled out a majority of the roster, and as talented as they were, big momentum swings like that one by UT loomed large.
“With a young team like that, we needed that game,” Johnsen said. “Hopefully this year we are able to win the close games.
“The biggest thing about this season is that we are a year older. I mean, that’s a huge deal. I don’t want to use that as an excuse because we knew that was the reality going into last season, but we had a lot of 15-year-olds playing against 18-year-olds. That’s a huge difference.”
Yet that inexperience has turned into an advantage heading into 2022. After the first week of practice, Geneseo’s varsity roster doesn’t include a single freshman or sophomore. Nine starters return on both sides of the ball.
Seniors such as Jaden Weinzierl and Will Taylor have become leaders of an experienced locker room. Both stayed after practice recently to throw the ball with teammates wanting to get better.
“I’m just trying to help this offense take another step forward,” Weinzierl said. “I know that the offensive line and everyone else supporting me are going to be really good this year. I’m excited for that and what we can do.”
Weinzierl was Geneseo’s answer to any problem the offense faced last season. The running back/wide receiver ran for over 200 yards and had 295 receiving yards and three touchdowns in seven conference games.
“Last year we struggled with an identity on offense, but Jaden was our most explosive player and we had to find ways to get him the ball,” Johnsen said. “I think we’ve done a good job of that in these preseason practices, too. He’s a guy we need to let make plays happen.”
Unlike many teams in the Western Big 6 this season, Geneseo didn’t have a competition at quarterback. Weller will take charge of the offense once again and has the ability to both throw it deep and run out of the pocket.
“(Weller) wants to win, he’s a competitor,” Johnsen said. “He’s a really good athlete with a good arm. He can do a lot of things at a high level. He’s also really smart. We throw a lot at him and he digests it. He’s a good person to build things around. He embraces it and is willing to do whatever it takes for the team to do well.”
One of the targets Weller will be finding this season, outside of Weinzierl, is Taylor. He was one of the few Maple Leafs to stay after practice last week to work with the skill players.
“Will is a lot like AJ, he wants to win and he is very smart,” Johnsen said. “He leads by example. He’s always trying to get better, whether it be in the winter, spring or summer. He’s self-motivated. That’s a trait you tend to find in successful players. I’m hoping it shows off on the field for him this year.”
Geneseo, the second smallest school by enrollment in the WB6, may not have the depth to match Rock Island and Moline, but the team doesn’t care. In fact, Weinzierl said it’s a point of motivation for the team and players like himself and Taylor who understand they will be relied on to gain yards.
“We know we are a small school, so we work even harder,” Weinzierl said. “I mean this year especially, we have a lot more guys bought in than I can remember (from years past). Playing these bigger schools only jumps up the intensity and gives us something to work harder and look forward too.”
That intensity was evident in Geneseo’s practice last Thursday.
The team ran its field goal unit a dozen or so times until each block, snap and hold were satisfactory to everyone involved. There wasn’t anyone playing around or lingering on the sidelines, but instead, each player was locked into the drill at hand.
That’s something Johnsen said he picked up through a visit to the University of Iowa in the spring. He wanted to instill that type of focus in his own practices to achieve the goals his team has set for themselves.
“It was just amazing to me how focused (Iowa) was on just that one day,” Johnsen said. “Everyone in that building only cared about that practice — not what Ohio State was doing or the next game. That was good to hear. That’s why they were in the Big Ten championship last year.
“So that’s going to be our focus. Take things one day at a time and focus on us and our identity. It’s those short term goals that get you to the long term goals.”
Photos: Geneseo football practice
The Western Big 6 Conference football kickoff banquet returned Wednesday with jokes, a crowded room, and of course, football talk.
Six coaches from the eight WB6 schools made their way to the Quad-City Botanical Center to talk about their teams ahead of the 2022 season.
Here’s what each coach had to say before kickoff next Friday.
United Township
UT coach Nick Welch had one rule for his players if they wanted to suit up Week 1: You have to complete five hours of community service.
“I’m glad to say every kid has completed those five hours,” Welch said. “We have already seen the positivity of that within our community.”
That type of drive and discipline that Welch has instilled in his program has jumped the total number of kids in his program from around 80 to 120.
“We are excited about that (high enrollment),” Welch said. “It says a lot about the status of the program and where it is headed."
While Welch was reminded by his peers that UT hasn’t been able to crack the playoffs since 2001, he said he was proud of the group for playing meaningful Week 8 and 9 games for the first time since that year.
Since then, the team has only been more focused.
“We came up short (Week’s 8 and 9), but I’m proud of the fight and effort,” Welch said. “Since then, it’s only gotten better."
“It was our best offseason yet and it wasn’t even close. 90 of our returners had 90% attendance or better. We lift at 6 a.m. and we had 12 kids who didn’t miss a single workout. We did the math and it was 84 workouts. We are really proud of them for that.”
Junior quarterback Matthew Kelley will be a major piece for the Panthers who are trying to snap that playoff drought.
UT begins its season on the road at LaSalle-Peru.
Alleman
While the plan was to originally have a freshman/sophomore team alongside a varsity squad, Fritz Dieudonne said Wednesday that it won’t be possible in regard to the players’ safety.
It’s no secret Alleman has had its fair share of transfers, but Dieudonne laid it out at the podium.
“The reality is, there were only three schools on the entire nine-team schedule last year that didn’t have an Alleman kid running (back) at us,” Dieudonne said.
But despite the 0-9 season, the Pioneers have made big strides this offseason to put together a competitive team. A change at quarterback was made and the goal has turned from competing — to winning.
“I want to win,” Dieudonne said. “What I’ve told these kids is that we will do everything to get that first ‘W’ and then, we will do everything we can to win a second. We will celebrate that Saturday, but when they come in Monday I will tell them everything they did wrong to get ready for the next one.”
Alleman kicks off its season at Chicago Academy on Aug. 27.
Geneseo
Geneseo’s Larry Johnsen had to miss the event because he was taking his daughter to college, but assistant Mike Harrington stepped to the podium to talk about the Maple Leafs.
Nine starters return on both sides of the ball for a Geneseo squad that is now a year older — which is a key factor in their minds. Many sophomores had to start last year for the Maple Leafs in their 3-6 season.
Junior quarterback AJ Weller also returns, but Harrington said the team will be predominantly a running offense.
The true test will come Week 2 on the road at Grayslake Central. The Rams are a Class 6A school who made the playoffs last season.
“Grayslake Central is like a Western Big 6 school,” Harrington said. “We think it’ll be a good game to see where we are at in that moment and where we need to improve.”
Geneseo starts its season with a home game against Chicago Noble/Comer.
Sterling
Sterling didn’t meet its high standards last season and coach Jonathan Schlemmer wasn’t afraid to admit it.
“Last year didn’t go as planned,” Schlemmer said. “But that also doesn’t mean it was a complete failure. The expectation of where our program is right now, we didn’t meet that. But our kids think that more than myself.”
The Golden Warriors finished 7-3 (6-1 WB6), but it was the first time since Sterling entered the league that it didn’t earn at least a share of the conference title. Moline’s 38-7 victory in Week 8 solidified that.
But Sterling brings back the conference’s leading rusher in Antonio Tablante and while those around him may be a little young, Schlemmer said he’s looking forward to the season.
“My excitement is as high as it has been in quite a few year,” Schlemmer said.
“These kids are so proud of where they are from and the school they represent. They are excited to put on that jersey.”
Schlemmer said there will be three or four running backs who split carries and a couple of slot receivers that could get a lot of action.
Injuries derailed the Golden Warriors last year, but the team returns Kael Ryan who missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the 2021 spring season.
Sterling will host Lake Villa Lakes to begin its season.
Moline
Mike Morrissey didn’t talk long, but his Moline squad will be one of the best in the conference.
Grant Sibley takes over at quarterback and the running back room of Riley Fuller, Cooper Marsh, Pablo Perez and Christian Raya will be a headache for teams.
Morrissey said numbers have actually gotten so large in the program, around 140, that it’s been a struggle to find enough helmets for each kid at practice.
While last season’s 9-2 season was special, Morrissey pointed out that last year is over with. However, he said he’s been impressed with how this year’s squad has committed to the program.
“The kids have built a culture and really bought into what we are trying to do,” Morrissey said. “It makes it fun to come into work every day when you have that. I’m beyond grateful for those guys for what they bring to our program.”
Moline opens its season against St. Laurence at home.
Rock Island
Rocky’s Ben Hammer closed out the night, and dropped a few hints about his team in the process.
Hammer said that Conner DiIulio was winning the quarterback battle after previously holding out on saying who will be the likely starter. DiIulio saw limited action at the end of varsity games last season.
The Rocks lost Marieon Anderson, Eli Reese and Kai Rios, but bring back a lot of depth on both sides of the ball.
“We don’t have some of the big names, but it’s a hardworking and dedicated group that we think is really going to do a nice job,” Hammer said.
Also mentioned was the fact that Rocky brings back four of its five offensive lineman from last season, including all-conference selection Jace Bennett, which will clear a path for Quonterrion Brooks and Darius Tongo out of the backfield.
The Rocks begin their season against Pekin on the road.
Galesburg’s Derreck Blackwell and Quincy’s Rick Little were unable to attend.