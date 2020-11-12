'We want that ring': Lancers pull out another nailbiter, advance to title game

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Another week, another Houdini act for the North Scott High School football team.
The Lancers wouldn't have it any other way than living on the edge.
North Scott’s Parker Ruth caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Carter Markham in overtime and the defense stopped Cedar Rapids Xavier to escape with a 17-10 triumph in a Class 3A state semifinal late Thursday night at the UNI-Dome.
“That’s what our team does,” Markham said. “That’s our identity, all the way down to the end. We’ve had tough games all the way through, but we’ve come out on top.
“I believe that’s because we play for each other and love each other.”
North Scott (8-1) will play for the program’s first state championship next Thursday at 7 p.m. against Harlan (11-0). The Cyclones trounced Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 44-7 in their semifinal.
“Every high school kid's dream,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. “I thought coming into the year we could be pretty good because we’re senior-led up front on both sides and have pretty good skill kids.
“That said, you still have to have guys make plays when it matters. Guys have made plays.”
It has been a different player to star each week in crunch time.
In the 13-10 third-round playoff win over Davenport Assumption, Oliver Hughes caught a touchdown pass with 9 seconds left for the triumph.
In last week’s 24-21 quarterfinal victory over West Delaware, Connor Corson and Grant Moeller forced and recovered a fumble in the final minute to secure the win.
This time, it was Ruth and the defense.
Faced with third and goal at the 7 in overtime, Markham rolled out on a bootleg to his right and found a wide-open Ruth in the back of the end zone.
Markham said tailback Darnell Butler in the flat was the first option.
“I’m so happy for Parker because he does so much for this team,” Markham said. “He blocks, does a lot of the dirty work. He deserves that touchdown more than anyone else on this team.”
Tippet thought the bootleg could be open. It was just the sixth catch of the season for Ruth, his second touchdown.
“We run so much off jet motion and power with Carter, I felt it could be there,” Tippet said. “People forget about Parker because he’s not a big part of our offense.
“What a great memory for that kid. He’s a glorified lineman who catches the ball here and there, and Carter threw a great ball.”
The defense made it hold up.
Support Local Journalism
Hughes tackled Xavier tailback Jack Lux in the open field for a 6-yard loss on first down.
"That was huge," North Scott defensive end Joey Petersen said. "It really put them out of position."
After Xavier quarterback Jaxon Rexroth threw an incomplete pass on second down and Jack Breitbach registered seven yards on a reverse, the Saints had fourth and goal at the 9.
Corson broke up Rexroth’s last-ditch pass to end it and set off a raucous celebration for the Lancers on the sideline.
“We knew coming into this it was going to be a close game, a dogfight,” Petersen said. “We had to stay focused and stay on our jobs.”
North Scott was outgained 335-195 and almost doubled-up in first downs, but it didn't commit a penalty and finished with no turnovers to three for Xavier.
Dominic Miller intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble off a muffed Xavier punt. The Saints had three penalties, including one that negated a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
"Our kids never wavered even when things weren't going great offensively," Tippet said. "They were thinking forward, not thinking about what we haven't done. A lot of that is mindset."
North Scott built a 10-0 lead behind a touchdown from Markham and a 32-yard field goal from Hughes.
Xavier rallied with an 11-yard touchdown run from Lux early in the fourth and then pieced together a 15-play, 64-yard drive that chewed up more than nine minutes.
It concluded with Lincoln Oakley’s 33-yard field goal at the end of regulation to force overtime.
"I told our coaches on the headset with about 2 minutes left (in the fourth), I wouldn't do it any other way," Tippet said. "This is how we do it."
Even with Xavier having the momentum going into overtime, North Scott didn’t panic.
After minimal gains on the first two offensive snaps, the Lancers struck on third down to Ruth, who hadn't caught a pass in the playoffs until Thursday.
“I’m just proud of the battle,” Tippet said. “We’ve played a gauntlet here the last three weeks, and for our kids to be resilient and keep battling in the fourth quarter and pick each other up, it is tremendous.
“We’ve had different guys make plays each week, and we’ve found a way to make a couple more plays than the other team.”
North Scott has one hurdle remaining between it and a championship. The Iowa Quad-Cities has not had a state football champion since Bettendorf in 2007.
“This means everything,” Markham said. “We weren’t satisfied just getting here. We’re going to be back next week and be ready to go.
“We want that (championship) ring.”
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-001
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-002
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-003
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-004
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-005
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-006
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-007
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-008
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-009
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-010
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-011
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-012
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-013
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-014
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-015
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-016
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-017
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-018
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-019
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-020
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-021
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-022
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-023
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-024
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-025
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-026
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-027
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-028
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-029
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-030
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-031
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-032
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-033
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-034
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-035
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-036
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-037
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-038
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-039
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-040
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-041
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-042
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-043
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-044
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-045
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-046
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-047
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-048
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-049
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-050
111220-qc-spt-ns-xavier-fball-051
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!