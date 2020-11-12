'We want that ring': Lancers pull out another nailbiter, advance to title game

North Scott built a 10-0 lead behind a touchdown from Markham and a 32-yard field goal from Hughes.

Xavier rallied with an 11-yard touchdown run from Lux early in the fourth and then pieced together a 15-play, 64-yard drive that chewed up more than nine minutes.

It concluded with Lincoln Oakley’s 33-yard field goal at the end of regulation to force overtime.

"I told our coaches on the headset with about 2 minutes left (in the fourth), I wouldn't do it any other way," Tippet said. "This is how we do it."

Even with Xavier having the momentum going into overtime, North Scott didn’t panic.

After minimal gains on the first two offensive snaps, the Lancers struck on third down to Ruth, who hadn't caught a pass in the playoffs until Thursday.

“I’m just proud of the battle,” Tippet said. “We’ve played a gauntlet here the last three weeks, and for our kids to be resilient and keep battling in the fourth quarter and pick each other up, it is tremendous.

“We’ve had different guys make plays each week, and we’ve found a way to make a couple more plays than the other team.”