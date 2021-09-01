Week 2 area football capsules

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Newman (1-0) at Rockridge (0-1): Friday night at 7 at Rockridge High School in Edgington.
Last week's 48-7 loss at Princeton snapped a seven-game regular-season winning streak for Class 2A's ninth-ranked Rockets, who now play the Comets for the first time since a 28-7 loss in Week 6 of the 2019 season. ... Sterling Newman, a 34-6 winner over Morrison last Saturday, is ranked fifth in 2A and is still the de facto reigning 2A state champions due to there being no playoffs last season.
Princeton (1-0) at Orion (1-0): Friday night at 7 at Charger Field.
Having matched last spring's win total with their 26-15 win at Spring Valley Hall, the Chargers head into their home opener tasked with an even greater challenge against a Princeton club that is ranked second in Class 3A, receiving three of the nine first-place votes. ... The Tigers bring a 14-game regular-season winning streak into tonight's matchup, having gone 6-0 this past spring.
Bureau Valley (1-0) at Sherrard (0-1): Friday night at 7 at Clifford King Field.
It is the home opener for the Tigers and the first home game of the Brandon Johnston coaching era as his club looks to bounce back from a 53-0 loss at Peru St. Bede. ... The Storm come in riding high after topping Riverdale 47-12 last Saturday, a win that snapped a 13-game losing streak and gave third-year BV head coach Mat Pistole his first win.
Mendota (1-0) at Riverdale (0-1): Friday night at 7 at Riverdale High School, Port Byron.
While the hosting Rams are looking for a quick turnaround in their home opener following last Saturday's 35-point setback at Bureau Valley, the visiting Trojans look to make it two wins in a row as Three Rivers members after battling past Erie-Prophetstown 24-14 in their conference football debut.
St. Bede (1-0) at Erie-Prophetstown (0-1): Friday night at 7 at Wayne Hein Memorial Field, Erie.
In their home opener, the E-P Panthers are looking to build on a solid road performance at Mendota last week. However, E-P will have its work cut out for it against a Peru St. Bede squad that dominated Sherrard 53-0 last week, a win that earned the Bruins votes in this week's Class 1A state rankings.
Kewanee (1-0) at Morrison (0-1): Friday night at 7 at Bud Cole Field.
Looking to rally from their 28-point road loss to Sterling Newman last weekend, the Mustangs will not find the going any easier in their home opener as they welcome a Boilermaker club that dominated Monmouth-Roseville 42-8 last week.
Hall (0-1) at Monmouth-Roseville (0-1): Saturday evening at 6 at Coach Dobry Field, Monmouth.
It will be a Saturday night special for the Titans' home opener as they look to get back in the win column for the first time since topping Sherrard 26-12 in the 2019 regular-season finale.
LINCOLN TRAIL CONFERENCE
Ridgewood (0-1) at ROWVA-Williamsfield (0-1): Friday night at 7 at Bill Adams Field, Oneida.
Both teams look to rebound from LTC-opening losses last week. The Spartans fell 33-14 at home to Stark County despite a solid effort from junior Gavin McDonough, who rushed for 117 yards on 20 carries. ... The Cougars trailed by just two scores last week, but Abingdon-Avon scored two third-quarter TDs and never looked back in a 40-12 win.
Princeville (0-1) at United (0-1): Friday at 7 at United High School, Monmouth.
Both teams are coming off Week 1 losses, with the Princes falling 42-7 to a Knoxville club that was making its LTC debut. ... The Red Storm look to build on a promising performance at Annawan-Wethersfield in which they trailed just 12-6 after one quarter and continued to hang tough throughout.
Abingdon-Avon (1-0) at Stark County (1-0): Friday night at 7 at Gary Johnson Field, Wyoming.
While the Tornadoes used a dominant second half to pull away and top ROWVA-Williamsfield 40-12 in their LTC debut, the Rebels scored 33 unanswered points to put away Ridgewood in their opener behind the duo of Daniel Kieser (139 yards, two TDs) and Jack Meinders (135 yards, one TD).
*Note: Friday's scheduled 7 p.m. game between Knoxville (1-0) and Mercer County (0-1) at Aledo's George Pratt Memorial Field has been canceled due to COVID protocols.
NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE
East Dubuque (0-1) at Fulton (1-0): Friday night at 7 at Fulton High School.
The hosting Steamers roll into their first home game as NUIC members looking for a 2-0 start in their new home after battling to a 14-13 road win over Galena last week, a game in which Fulton used a third-period touchdown to overcome a 7-6 halftime deficit.
8-PLAYER
Galva (0-1) at Pawnee (0-1): Saturday at 2 p.m. at Pawnee High School.
In their 8-player debut last weekend, the Wildcats trailed Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 16-0 midway through the second quarter before mounting several rally attempts that came up short in a 28-18 setback.