What's next in NS-PV rivalry?
You could make an argument North Scott and Pleasant Valley has been the most competitive football rivalry in the Quad-Cities the past five years.
They have met six times in that span, with North Scott holding a 4-2 edge. All six meetings have been decided by fewer than 10 points, including North Scott's 23-14 win last year at Lancer Stadium. Two years ago when North Scott came to PV, it won 32-28 on a touchdown pass in the final seconds.
Even when North Scott dropped down to Class 3A this season, both schools made it a priority for the series to continue in their proposed list of non-district games to the Iowa High School Athletic Association. The next meeting happens Friday night at Spartan Stadium.
"It's a great rivalry," PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga said before the season. "You know those guys are always well-coached, tough, physical and put a lot of pressure on a defense."
Both teams feature electric, dual-threat quarterbacks — North Scott's Nile McLaughlin and PV's Max Slavens. McLaughlin has thrown for 450 yards and six scores in two games. Slavens has 333 total yards in two weeks.
Battle for Davenport, Part 1
Over the next four weeks, the battle for Davenport will unfold on the gridiron.
North (2-0) and Central (0-2) kick it off Friday at Brady Street Stadium. The Wildcats are looking for their first win over their city rival since 2015. Central has won the last two meetings by 31-0 and 58-0 margins.
Can North's defense continue to perform at a high level? It has allowed just one touchdown in each of the first two games to Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior. Conversely, Central has yet to find the end zone through two weeks, settling for a pair of field goals.
"These city games are a completely different deal," North coach Brandon Krusey said. "You throw out records or what each team has done the last two weeks. We know this is going to be a very tough game for us."
This is the first of three games that will involve points for the Davenport City Cup, a yearlong points event among the three public schools in all 21 sanctioned sports. North and West meet next week, while Central and West square off on Sept. 28.
Passing Pioneers face big task
There were several wisecracks at the Western Big Six preseason coaches dinner about how Rock Island Alleman never even attempts to throw the football.
The joke was on Quincy Notre Dame last week as Alleman quarterback Sam Mattecheck threw five touchdown passes to five different receivers in a 41-21 romp.
The Pioneers (2-0) will need more of that kind of diversity and productivity this week as they travel to take on Sterling, which is ranked sixth in Illinois Class 5A.
The Golden Warriors (2-0) have won 20 consecutive regular-season games and clubbed Alleman 56-7 a year ago.
Coach Jon Schlemmer’s team has outscored its first two opponents 95-22, including a 49-14 rout of Pekin last week. It was the Golden Warriors’ 16th running clock victory in the past 26 games.
They managed to roll up 562 yards of offense in that game with Camden Bailey and Cooper Willman alternating at quarterback. Willman completed 3 of 5 passes for 144 yards and rushed for 134 yards in only four carries, but Sterling moved the ball just as well with Bailey in the game.
“Both guys had a great summer and are great competitors,” Schlemmer told SaukValley.com following the game. “We feel very comfortable with either one behind center.”
Showdown in Sterling
The highly-contested battle for the Three Rivers Rock Division heats up this weekend as Class 2A second-ranked Sterling Newman hosts No. 3 Orion at Roscoe Eades Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. The two teams, along with Rockridge, are the three remaining unbeaten teams in the conference, and the winner can take the first step toward winning the conference title.
Orion is 0-4 against Sterling Newman dating back to 1995, with three of those losses ending the Chargers' season. That includes two losses last year after the Comets changed divisions, with Sterling Newman winning 35-21 during the regular season and 40-14 in the state quarterfinals.
The Comets have outscored their first two opponents, Kewanee and Princeton, 88-0 while Orion has enjoyed similarly lopsided results, winning its first two games by a combined score of 104-21.
The Comets, like always, will rely on their running game and have six backs who have all scored touchdowns, led by fullback Luke Olson, who has 210 yards and two touchdowns on just 21 carries.
Orion, meanwhile, has shown the ability to feature a balanced offense through the first two weeks. Seth West has rushed for 331 yards and two touchdowns while adding four catches for 73 yards and two scores. Dawson Schulenberg has thrown for seven touchdowns, and Iowa commit Logan Lee has caught three scores this season.