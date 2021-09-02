Welch turns UTHS into a winning program, now he plans to keep it that way

Nick Welch and his United Township football team have had enough.
Things have changed.
“I think there has been a lot of disrespect towards our program,” Welch said.
A negative stigma formed around the program after the Panthers endured a stretch from 2004-2019 where their best season was 2-7. The stretch also included three winless seasons and eight one-win seasons.
But after Welch was hired as head coach in April of 2019, wins quickly followed.
The turnaround season
The 2021 COVID-altered spring season was historic for a Panther team who won four games for the first time since 2003 and snapped a 47-game conference losing streak. UTHS’s 4-2 record in the spring was its first winning record since 2001 when the Panthers finished 8-2 and made the playoffs.
The success was mainly because of a stellar offense that scored 47 or more points in three of its four wins. The Panthers’ 47-44 victory over Sterling to end the season gave the Golden Warriors their first Western Big 6 loss since joining the conference in 2019. The team was led by all-state running back Cayne Smith, who ran for 1,400 yards and 21 touchdowns in just six games.
And that disrespect Welch used to see?
“That changed a little bit after the spring,” he said.
But Smith, along with the 10 other offensive starters that led this team to its best season in 20 years, are gone. And on top of that, UTHS has to try and improve a defense that let up 35 points or more points in five of the six games in the spring.
Yet in Saturday’s season-opening 46-0 win over Lindblom, the Panthers’ problems seemed obsolete.
The philosophy
The 2021 fall season truly began on June 1. That’s when Welch and his staff first began summer workouts and preparing his football team for another season-long grind, not even two months after the spring season ended.
“It was such a short turnaround,” Welch said. “They only had about six weeks to forget everything, which actually helped a lot in terms of the short offseason. Our coaches do a great job of reviewing and we watch a ton of film.”
It’s not just the coaches that spend time in the film room, though. Welch has made it a daily routine for the entire Panthers team. It’s become a critical part of his program to get his players as ready as they can be for not only the season, but each game.
“These kids wake up at 7:15 four days a week and every morning we do 30 minutes of film,” Welch said. “Thursday, we even do a session after school so we are getting five film sessions in every week plus Saturday postgame review. The kids are taking notes and learning from that so we are just building upon the foundation we’ve already built.”
That foundation has constructed players such as sophomore quarterback Matthew Kelley, senior running back Loren Arrington, senior wide receiver Damahz Slater and senior running back Darrell Stewart, who all scored touchdowns in their varsity debuts and praised Welch for his philosophy.
“The real question is, 'What doesn’t (Coach Welch) do?’” Slater said. “He is always getting everyone straight and making sure we are locked in. You’ve got to be locked in at practice, or you’re going to run. And you never want to run. So you have to make sure you get your job done.”
That job was a little harder for Kelley, who said as a freshman last year he was taking reps with varsity so he could learn the offense. A head start of sorts in lieu of a regular spring offseason that he wasn’t going to have to prepare for leading an offense for the first time at the varsity level.
“Coach Welch got me right all summer with a lot of workouts and film,” Kelley said. “He gets the whole team right in general. He is strict with everything. He makes us work hard and gets our mentality right for every game to play as hard as we can.”
The strictness was echoed by many players, but was always followed by how it makes the team better. Welch may run a tough practice, but the players insisted it has only made them better and gotten them to where they want to be.
“He stays on us,” Stewart said. “Like white on paper, he is just on at all times. It doesn’t matter if we are having a water break, we got to run off the field. I think we have the best coaches in the Big 6, honestly.
"You learn from them, especially the little things. The little things matter and once you get those right, you’re going to be a good player, a good team.”
The preparation
As the season got closer, it became obvious who the starters were on offense. But that was only part of the challenge. It was a group of 11 who had never played together, and who were young. The strengths and weaknesses of each player, especially at quarterback, are still being evaluated as the Panthers head into the second week of the season.
“I’m starting to understand what (Kelley) likes to do, what pass plays he likes, and what things he does well,” Welch said. “In our offense he has to run the ball a little bit, that’s just how our scheme is. He is thicker than people realize for a sophomore, he is a really strong kid.”
“We don’t need him to be superman, but we need him to lead our offense and make sure everyone is lined up right and in the right spot.”
One thing that will make Kelley’s job easier will be the plethora of running backs he has the ability to hand the ball off to when needed including Stewart, Arrington and junior Damion Wells. A running back room that has come together as a group, not as individuals trying to take over the job themselves.
“At the end of the day, my expectations for them is to have my back like I have their back,” Stewart said. “If they don’t get the first down, I’m expecting to get the first down. If I don’t get the first down, I’m expecting them to get the first down. We keep rotating and keeping each other energized and we will keep making plays.”
They will need to keep rotating because all three play on the defensive side of the ball as well.
“One of the nice things about depth is, the competition is there,” Welch said. “Those dudes want carries so they are on their P’s and Q’s and studying so they know what they are doing because if they don’t, somebody else will, and then they will get those carries.”
For Arrington, that means studying and finding ways to know your job when called on, no matter what it takes.
“I’m always going over plays, whether that’s at school, during free time, or at (home),” Arrington said. “We just keep doing what we have to do to make sure everything is good to go on Fridays.”
The 'Encore'
As it turned out, the Panthers would have to make sure they were good to go on a Saturday to begin the season after a scheduling shift.
And after 52 seconds, it was clear the day of the week didn’t matter.
On the second play of the game, Stewart took a handoff through the right side for a 70-yard touchdown. The second drive of the game took three plays, capped off by a 43-yard touchdown pass from Kelley to a wide-open Slater in the middle of the field. After a safety and a 4-yard touchdown run by Damion Wells, it was 26-0 after the first quarter.
Any idea that the spring season was a fluke was quickly put to rest, but that didn’t slow down the Panthers.
UTHS poured it on in the second with another 40-yard touchdown pass from Kelley to Slater and then two touchdown runs by Arrington, who also added an interception on defense. A running clock began with 4:48 still left in the second quarter, and the game was called at halftime due to concerns over the extreme heat.
It was a statement from Welch and his football team.
“Coach told us this is an encore,” Slater said. "We didn’t really have a normal offseason so this is our encore. We have to keep building what we had going last season.”
In sports, memory can be short. One winning season won’t change the minds of those who still don’t believe in United Township. Only more wins and eventually playoff success will make the Panthers a respected program again in the Big 6, but Welch knows that.
“Our goal is to get respect for our program and become the perennial program in the Quad-Cities and one of the best teams in the Big 6,” Welch said. “It may not happen overnight, but I think we are headed in the right direction. But we have to keep stacking good days to earn it. It’s not going to be given to us.”