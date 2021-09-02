Welch turns UTHS into a winning program, now he plans to keep it that way

“He stays on us,” Stewart said. “Like white on paper, he is just on at all times. It doesn’t matter if we are having a water break, we got to run off the field. I think we have the best coaches in the Big 6, honestly.

"You learn from them, especially the little things. The little things matter and once you get those right, you’re going to be a good player, a good team.”

The preparation

As the season got closer, it became obvious who the starters were on offense. But that was only part of the challenge. It was a group of 11 who had never played together, and who were young. The strengths and weaknesses of each player, especially at quarterback, are still being evaluated as the Panthers head into the second week of the season.

“I’m starting to understand what (Kelley) likes to do, what pass plays he likes, and what things he does well,” Welch said. “In our offense he has to run the ball a little bit, that’s just how our scheme is. He is thicker than people realize for a sophomore, he is a really strong kid.”

“We don’t need him to be superman, but we need him to lead our offense and make sure everyone is lined up right and in the right spot.”